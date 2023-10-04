In a recent episode of his Let’s Go podcast on September 25, former NFL player Tom Brady revealed that he has shed about 10 pounds since retiring from professional football. The seven-time Super Bowl champion, now 46, highlighted how his focus on health has intensified since stepping away from the game, allowing him to prioritize physical well-being without the stress that accompanied his playing days. He revealed to his co-host Larry Fitzgerald, "I'm down about 10 pounds, but I'm actually very fit right now." Stating about the importance of health Brady said, "At the end of the day, physical and mental health should sit at the top of the pyramid. When we don’t have that, we have nothing," per The US Sun.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Cameron Smith

The former quarterback officially announced his retirement on February 1, 2023, in an Instagram post, declaring that he was stepping away from football "for good." This decision followed a brief reversal a year earlier, during which he played an additional season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since his retirement, Brady has made efforts to maintain his health and fitness, evident in the reported weight loss and his commitment to a regimen involving TB 12 Sports protein.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Wesley Hitt

Despite formally retiring, Brady has playfully teased the possibility of returning to the field. In a light-hearted social media post in August, he shared a shirtless selfie showcasing his progress with TB 12 Sports Protein and humorously mentioned contemplating joining a training camp, per People. This playful attitude suggests that, even in retirement, Brady hasn’t lost his sense of humor and passion for the game.

Beyond his fitness journey, Brady seems to be thoroughly enjoying his retirement. Recent snapshots on social media reveal him on a safari vacation with his children in August and attending a BlackPink concert, immersing himself in the vibrant experience of a live performance. Notably, at a New England Patriots game in September, where he was honored, his children paid tribute by donning matching Brady jerseys, underscoring the strong family bonds that persist beyond his playing career.

The sportsperson recently posted a picture with his children captioned, "I’ve talked a lot about how lucky I feel to have spent my life surrounded by such incredible people. Yesterday was just another reminder of that. Coming back to New England to celebrate what WE accomplished was so special, and it’s a day that I’ll never forget." He continued, "Being able to spend time with teammates, family, friends, coaches, and most importantly all the fans of Patriot Nation is something that I’ll never take for granted. We won a whole lot of games up here… and believe it or not we had a whole lot of fun doing it. I’m so lucky to have been a New England Patriots. Foxboro Forever." Fans and followers loved the picture and exclaimed the sons were growing taller day by day and would outrun their dad soon.

