Here's a Sneak Peek Into Tom Brady's Affluent Business Empire and All That the Ex-NFL Star Owns

There's more to Tom Brady than just his famous and legendary career as an American former football quarterback who played in the National Football League (NFL) for 23 seasons. The 45-year-old retired footballer owns a million-dollar business empire that extends his legacy beyond his several historic SuperBowl wins.

Brady has successfully built an illustrious business empire spanning various industries, from health and wellness to media and entertainment, reported The Richest. Brady's present estimated net worth is $300 million. The 45-year-old has also minted money from industries like digital collectibles and media production. The legendary footballer is also a notable business mogul and has proved his mettle as a successful entrepreneur over the years.

His health and wellness brand, TB12, was co-founded with his longtime trainer Alex Guerrero. The brand aims to help people live pain-free lives and believes in providing a holistic approach to their problems so it doesn't affect their overall performance. TB12 was established in 2013 and has roots in the Greater Boston Area, East Coast, and New England.

The company has transformed global health and wellness and focuses on helping athletes with preventing injuries and increasing longevity. This would eventually raise peak performances. Of course, the inspiration behind this venture was Brady's own method of training which led him to become a 3-time NFL MVP and 5-time Super Bowl winner.

TB12 offers personalized, comprehensive programming to a worldwide audience, and its method is the brand's USP. This unique method focuses on muscle pliability - a concept that has worked wonders in Brady's career longevity and success. Its products include nutritional supplements and fitness equipment, along with training programs. The annual revenue of the company is a whopping $28.4 million.

Brady has also ventured into the digital world. Autograph is a unique NFT platform he co-founded with partners Dillon Rosenblatt, Josh Payne, and Richard Rosenblatt in 2021. The brand creates and curates digital collections. Its operations extend to industries like Blockchain, Collectibles, Media and Entertainment, and Sports. This has made Autograph a truly diverse player in the market. The company's recent closure is $170 million, reported Tech Crunch.

Brady has left no stone unturned in building a massive legacy for himself. The former footballer also owns a media and content company called 199 Productions, named after Tom Brady's draft position in the 2000 NFL Draft.

Tom Brady's Autograph raised at roughly $1 billion valuation last year.



The media production company launched in 2020, and it ventured into the market with the announcement of a documentary called Unseen Football. Brady collaborated with Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo for this sports documentary, reported The Org. The company's other notable projects include the recently released movie 80 for Brady, which grossed over $40.4 million worldwide, and the 2021 documentary series Man in the Arena, as per IMDB.

After successfully running the existing businesses, the former football star added another feather to his entrepreneurial hat with a recently launched sports apparel company, Brady. The brand embodies his name, of course, and was established in 2022. The sports-exclusive brand offers many products from performance gear to lifestyle apparel. The brand believes "everyone can achieve greatness," a philosophy that Brady has lived by throughout his illustrious career.

The company's revenue, at this point in time, has not been revealed to the public. Yet, there is no doubt that Brady's massive empire is a testament to his entrepreneurial skills and abilities to leverage success in both- football and business.

