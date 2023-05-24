Joe Burrow to Become the Highest-Paid Quarterback in NFL History

Presently, Joe Burrow stands as one of the NFL's most renowned quarterbacks, showcasing his immense potential for a prosperous future. As the Cincinnati Bengals have recently exercised their 5th-year option on Burrow, valued at 29.5 million, Burrow is now eligible for a contract extension.

Brobible reports that this recent development could change Burrow's future completely and make him the highest-paid player in NFL history, beating Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, who reportedly signed a five-year, $260 million extension in April.

Joe Burrow has been a trailblazer, earning frequent comparisons to the esteemed Tom Brady. His remarkable composure and ability to handle pressure have been key factors in his success. As the quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals, he has proven to be a revelation, propelling the team to consecutive appearances in the AFC championship game and even reaching the Super Bowl once.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Cincinnati Bengals are actively working towards securing contracts with several promising young players on Tuesday. Additionally, Fowler confirmed that once Burrow finalizes his new agreement, he will become the highest-earning player in the entire NFL. Fowler said, “I’m told the Bengals have made their initial push to sign Joe Burrow. Burrow will no doubt be the highest-paid player in the NFL once his deal gets done."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jesse Grant

As per Fowler's report, the Bengals have initiated preliminary negotiations with Burrow and his representatives, fully aware of the intricate nature of such agreements. Anticipating a series of extensive discussions and counteroffers, Fowler highlighted the complexity of the process.

Nevertheless, the Bengals exhibit a strong resolve to expedite progress, recognizing the importance of swiftly finalizing Burrow's contract in order to allocate their attention toward other critical aspects of team development. It is apparent that the organization is deeply committed to securing Burrow's services for the foreseeable future and is prepared to make substantial investments to achieve this goal.

After recently signing a lucrative contract, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson currently holds the title of the highest-paid player in the NFL, earning approximately $52 million annually. In mid-April, Jalen Hurts, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, also successfully secured a highly profitable contract extension.

The five-year deal, valued at $255 million, equates to an average annual salary of $51 million for Hurts. Considering the ongoing pattern of escalating contracts for quarterbacks, there is widespread anticipation that Burrow's upcoming agreement will exceed the benchmark of $52 million set by Lamar Jackson.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christian Petersen

Over the course of his past two seasons, Burrow has achieved an outstanding record, amassing 9,086 passing yards and 69 touchdowns. Furthermore, he has successfully guided the Bengals to consecutive AFC Championship games and even a Super Bowl appearance. His exceptional on-field performance garnered him a fourth-place finish in the MVP voting for the 2022 season.

If the Bengals and Burrow's representatives manage to come to terms, it will firmly establish him among the NFL's elite players and set a new benchmark for player compensation. In a league that is constantly evolving with increasing salary caps, Burrow's potentially groundbreaking deal could signify the dawn of a new era, characterized by mega-contracts that underscore the immense value placed on exceptional quarterback performances.