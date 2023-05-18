Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant Faces Lengthy Suspension After Video of Him Flashing a Gun Surfaces

An Instagram Live video widely circulated online has put the Grizzlies All-NBA guard, Ja Morant's career on hold. Ja Morant has been suspended from the Memphis Grizzlies after he was filmed holding what appeared to be a gun in a car. CBS Sports reported that he is facing a "significant suspension" from the league according to ESPN columnist, Adrian Wojnarowski. "I think Ja Morant is facing a lengthy, a significant suspension to start next season if indeed that was a firearm in his hand in that video. ... I don't think Adam Silver is going to take this one lightly," he said while fudiscussing the issue.

Marca reports that the Grizzlies superstar was filmed flashing a gun on a friend's Instagram Live video on Sunday, after which the Grizzlies instantly suspended the All-NBA guard. The controversial video showcased Morant in a car with friends and for a brief second, the camera focused on him while he seemed to be holding a gun. The video became viral on social media and prompted the Grizzlies to take strict action against their star guard. The league then announced that it will be launching an investigation into the situation.

This video has sparked conversations and debates among news outlets and sports enthusiasts. Wojnarowski said on ESPN's Get Up that "There's going to be some pressure even from other teams around the NBA that this isn't just harmful to the Memphis Grizzlies, but this is harmful on a league level. I don't think Adam Silver is going to take this one lightly." NBA Central also took to Twitter to state that “There are concerns around the Grizzlies that the NBA is gonna come down hard on Ja Morant and this is gonna be potentially a serious suspension.”

It is however not clear at this time whose gun Morant was holding or where the car was driving and what gun laws are in place in that area. According to Guardian, NBA spokesperson, Mike Bass said in a statement, "We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information."

Morant has often been surrounded by controversies, including a recent incident where he displayed a gun at a strip club, resulting in an eight-game NBA ban. He had previously apologized for his actions saying, "Obviously, I've made mistakes in the past that cause a lot of negative attention -- not only to me but my family as well, my team, the organization -- and I'm completely sorry for that. So my job now is, like I said, to be more responsible, more smarter, and don't cause any of that no more."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Theo Wargo

It is not specified at this stage what strict steps will be taken by the NBA or the Grizzlies to "discipline Morant beyond this initial suspension." The alleged video has been filmed in the offseason in someone's personal vehicle, and this fact might influence the investigation process.