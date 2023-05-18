NFL Player Braxton Berrios Parties With Girlfriend Alix Earle's Friends in Miami

The 27-year-old NFL player, Braxton Berrios is having a great time after his split from Sophia Culpo. The newly single Braxton is doing nothing to stop his new romance rumors with TikTok star Alix Earle. The NFL star was seen partying with Earle’s roommates on Sunday night at E11EVEN, a celebrity hotspot. This was after the TikTok sensation and her friends finally graduated from the University of Miami.

“Out with a bang,” Earle's friend Natalie Gee captioned an Instagram post on Monday. “Scary,” Earle wrote in the comments section. One of the photos showed the Miami Dolphins wide receiver having fun with the group of new graduates as they partied hard till the sun came up.

Although Earle wasn't present in the carousel that her friend Gee posted on Instagram, it was clear from Earle's own posts that she was present at the same club. It is probable that the NFL star and Earle hung out together and had just chosen to not share their pictures together to the world.

Earlier this week, Alix Earle also commemorated her graduation with a string of photographs shared on Instagram. “The day has finally come … 4 years ago I cried when I found out I was accepted to my dream school (see last slide). Little did I know these years would be the best years of my life,” she raved in her caption. “I’ve gained lifelong friends, made memories I’ll never forget, and learned life lessons inside and out of the classroom. I’ve found my people, my passions, and myself along the way and I’m so excited for what’s to come next.” Earle completed her caption by expressing she could “confidently say” that the University of Miami “shaped” her into the individual she is today. “I’m forever grateful I got the opportunity to attend such an amazing school,” she marveled. “Go Canes”

As per Page Six, the celebration comes a few days after Berrios and Earle were spotted together by a fan at a restaurant in Miami. The said fan was quick to record a video on TikTok, as she approached the rumored pair for a conversation. Also, they seemingly even went to the Miami Grand Prix together. While the rumored couple did not post any new pictures together, Berrios and Earle appeared to have hung out at the same places multiple times now. The football star was caught guiding Earle to the initiating grid prior to the race. “They were on the grid together chatting to restaurateur Dave Grutman,” the eyewitness told Page Six.

The news of Sophia Culpo and Braxton Berrios's split was confirmed by the Culpo Sister. She published a TikTok with her sister Aurora Culpo, the two of them called themselves single. Nevertheless, Sophia Culpo recently did a Q&A on her Instagram and addressed her breakup with the NFL star. Although she did not disclose all the facts, she was honest regarding the breakup, and how she was betrayed by her ex-boyfriend. "I haven't addressed this because it's been really hard to come to terms with and process. I'll say that it didn't end well or honestly. A lot of trust was broken. But I have an amazing support system and I appreciate everyone's love and support so, so much. This community never fails to amaze me," Culpo wrote.