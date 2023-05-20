Victoria Beckham's Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Father Includes Unrecognizable Throwback Pics

Former Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham paid tribute to her father on his birthday earlier today. The 49-year-old designer took to Instagram to share a carousel of pictures of her dad, Anthony Adams.

The string of snaps that went back to her childhood in Essex was captioned, "Happy birthday to the best dad in the world We all love you so much! Kisses xx." Her father, Tony, has been with her mother, Jackie Adams since 1970, and the couple has two other children, a son named Christian Adams and a daughter named Louise Adams, reports Daily Mail.

Beckham began with a recent picture of them at her son's nuptials, but this was followed by many other pictures, including a few childhood throwbacks. It was hard to recognize the former Spice Girl in these throwback pictures. One photograph depicts her dad holding her in his arms as a toddler, whereas, in another, a teenage Victoria beams with her arm around her dad's shoulders as the duo looks into a camera. Also part of the carousel is a beautiful shot of the father-daughter duo dancing together.

The wife of David Beckham, a former Manchester United megastar who also played for Real Madrid, was unrecognizable in the pictures. People were quick to comment on the beautiful post. "Girl Dads are the best!" Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress Charisma Carpenter commented. "I see a bit of Brooklyn," a fan posted. "He looks a lot like you," wrote another fan.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Spicer

In June 2022, Victoria Beckham shared another rare update about her beloved dad, as she offered fans a peek at the Father's Day gift she had purchased for Adams. "So, what does @victoriabeckham get her dad for Father's Day?!" she declared in the caption. In the adorable video, Adams is witnessed opening the gift dressed in his PJs and immediately raves: "Oh, fantastic! Even Jackie will be able to use this one!" The fashion designer then disclosed she had bought her old man a leaf blower.

To celebrate Mother's Day in the United States on May 14, the mother of four shared another lovely parental tribute, which included photographs of the dinner with her parents and husband David Beckham. "Family time is everything! I love you so much," Victoria noted in a caption, as she tagged her mum, Jackie Adams, and David's Instagram accounts. "Wishing everyone celebrating a happy Mother’s Day! xx," she added at the end of the post.

Victoria Beckham often gives fans insights into her home and family life with David Beckham and their four children: Brooklyn Beckham - who is now married to Nicola Peltz - Romeo James Beckham, Cruz David Beckham, and their youngest and only daughter, Harper Seven Beckham.