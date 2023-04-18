Victoria Beckham Celebrates Her 49th Birthday With a Kiss From Husband David Beckham in Miami

Victoria Beckham had a sweet family reunion on the occasion of her 49th birthday. The Beckhams, including her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham, gathered to celebrate the fashion designer's birthday on the April 17. However, Victoria opted to retreat to a romantic beach destination shortly afterwards, alongside husband David Beckham, following the big reunion.

She took to Instagram to share an adorable moment of herself locking lips with former footballer husband, 47, as she celebrated her birthday in Miami, Florida. Daily Mail reports that she captioned her post: "In the middle of nowhere with my favourite person @davidbeckham." The couple look loved up on the beach, and Victoria is seen standing tippy-toed as she gives her taller husband a kiss on the lips.

Once again the haute-couture designer styled herself in an impeccable white short dress with spagetti straps. Victoria accessorized the outfit with aviator glasses. David, on the other hand, flaunted casual black shorts and a T-shirt which he accessorized with a trendy Fedora hat. Both are also seen holding a refreshing summer cocktail in hand while standing in front of blue ocean waters.

Victoria also shared glimpses of her birthday celebration on her Instagram Stories by sharing a clip of herself sitting on David's shoulders as he waded through the crystal clear water during their trip. She could be seen giving a thumbs-up to the camera before teasingly tapping David on the cheeks and glancing back over her shoulder to look at the camera. She captioned the story, "He's got me x."

Victoria also shared another series of pictures with her husband David and their children during the dinner celebration. Her middle son Romeo, 20, was missing from the family picture since he remained at the family home in London. In the picture, Victoria is seen indulging herself in a tempting meringue, which she enthusiastically tucked into while cozying up to David. Sharing a picture of her eating her sweet treat on social media, David teased: "Yep… and she eats cake." Victoria has been known for her strict diet in the past and David has previously claimed he's watched her eat the same meals of grilled fish and vegetables like clockwork for the past 25 years.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Anthony Harvey

For a change the birthday girl is seen enjoying an £800 bottle of Pappy Van Winkle 12 Year Old Special Reserve whiskey with her husband. "I love you," she wrote alongside a photo of her daughter Harper Beckham, 11, her eldest child Brooklyn Beckham, 24, and his wife Nicola Peltz, 28, as they posed inside a swanky restaurant. Heiress Peltz and budding chef Brooklyn beamed while posing with the fashion mogul's birthday cake at the table. In the family shot, Cruz Beckham, 18, is seen posing cheekily while dressed in a trendy animal print shirt and a blue baseball cap.

Victoria captioned the family image: 'Celebrating meeeeeee!! last night. "I love u all so much!! We miss u @romeobeckham! Kisses @davidbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xx."