Who is Jessica Pegula's husband? 'American No 1' player cruises into the Miami Open quarter-finals

Jessica Pegula is one of the top-ranked female tennis players in the US, and she is also among the wealthiest sports personalities in the world. She is married to senior investment analyst, Taylor Gahagen. According to his Linkedin profile, Gahagen worked as a corporate executive at Pegula Sports and Entertainment, which is owned by Jessica’s parents. Gahagen is also the co-founder of an animal welfare organization, named, A Lending Paw, which supports rescue dogs and rehabilitates them for new homes.

Maria Claire reports that he eventually became a marketing executive for the Pegulas’ NHL professional hockey team, the Buffalo Sabres, and also worked in the capacity of director of corporate development and brand strategy. Taylor graduated with an MBA from Canisius College and has also acquired a BSc in business administration from the State University of New York at Fredonia. A passionate philanthropist, he’s volunteered to work at Carly’s Club Pediatric Cancer Research Committee, and Women and Children’s Hospital Committee in the past.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqui Cole (@jacquicole)

The elite couple went Instagram official in 2015. Although the exact timeline of their love life is unknown, in October 2021, Jessica and Taylor tied the knot in North Carolina at the iconic Biltmore Estate. The private affair was attended by only close friends and family members. Members of the Women's Tennis Association were also present, including Taylor Townsend, Samantha Crawford, Jennifer Brady, and Asia Muhammad. The couple also took adorable pictures with their pet dogs who were part of the intimate ceremony. Pegula wore a traditional wedding dress while Gahagen looked dapper in a sleek blue suit for the special day.

Photos from Jessica Pegula’s wedding at Biltmore Estate. More photos on Instagram in the link below. 😍❤️💕https://t.co/Sc17hxl160 pic.twitter.com/KIcIwNzLsb — LaWanda (@lawanda50) October 24, 2021

The ace tennis player recently crushed the Miami Open, continuing her winning streak and entering the quarter-finals with a bang after defeating Magda Linette. "I love playing on this court, being at home in Florida, in a football stadium, it is just great all round," she said in her courtside interview broadcast on Amazon Prime Video, according to the Daily Mail. Speaking of her opponent, she said, "She is a really good competitor and was not going to let me win easily. She picked up her level a bit (in the second set) and mine started to drop, then I started to be more aggressive and got into a rhythm again and was able to reel off some games.

Pegula is all set for a rough face-off with Russian Anastasia Potapova, the world No. 26, who beat China's Qinwen Zheng 6-4 7-6 (4). The pair met in the third round at Indian Wells, where Pegula came through in three sets. She has been riding high professionally and personally these days and is surely skilled enough to clinch a win at the Miami Open this year.