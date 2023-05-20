Brock Lesnar and Former WWE Champion Eddie Guerrero Almost Came to Blows

In the world of professional wrestling, backstage tensions and conflicts are not uncommon. However, one incident that has stood the test of time involves the larger-than-life personalities of Brock Lesnar and the late Eddie Guerrero.

A recent recollection by Chavo Guerrero, Eddie's nephew and a former WWE superstar himself, sheds light on a heated confrontation that nearly escalated into a real fight between the two wrestling legends. Let's delve into this intense incident that took place behind the curtains of WWE.

As per Sportskeeda, Brock Lesnar, known as "The Beast Incarnate," burst onto the WWE scene in 2002 and quickly made a name for himself with his incredible strength and athleticism. Eddie Guerrero, a fan favorite and skilled performer, had already solidified his place as a WWE legend by that time. Their paths crossed in the build-up to their WWE Championship bout at No Way Out in 2004.

During a recent episode of The Undisputed Podcast With Bobby Fish, Chavo Guerrero shared a gripping account of the backstage tension between his uncle Eddie and Brock Lesnar. According to Chavo, Eddie was furious with Lesnar for delivering stiff shots during their matches leading up to their highly anticipated encounter at No Way Out.

Lesnar's immense strength and intensity in the ring were evident, but Eddie felt that he was being unnecessarily roughed up. In an attempt to address the issue, Eddie called Lesnar into his dressing room, leading Chavo, who was also present at the scene, to fear that a physical altercation was imminent.

19 years ago today, Eddie Guerrero defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship and cemented his legacy as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time.

Chavo recalled, "Eddie pulls him into his dressing room and he's like, 'Brock! Get in here!' They get into the dressing room, and I'm like, 'Am I going to have to open this door and help Eddie fight Brock?'" The tension was palpable as the two wrestlers locked horns behind closed doors.

Thankfully, cooler heads prevailed as Lesnar and Eddie eventually resolved their differences. While the details of their conversation remain undisclosed, it seems that the confrontation allowed them to clear the air and find a mutual understanding. Chavo remembered the intense moment, but also recalls the aftermath, stating, "When they got out of there, they had straightened it out, and I remember Brock looking at me and going, 'You know I was going to beat up Eddie in the ring, right?'"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rey Del Rio

The backstage altercation had a significant impact on Eddie Guerrero's mindset heading into his WWE Championship match against Brock Lesnar at No Way Out. Eddie entered the bout prepared for a real fight, ready to give it his all and prove his mettle against the formidable Beast Incarnate. Chavo recounted Eddie's mindset, stating, "Eddie came to fight. He was ready to die with honor. He was like, 'You never know what's gonna happen out there'"