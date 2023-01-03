Doctor Explains Why He Thinks Damar Hamlin Collapsed
24-year-old safety for the Buffalo Bills, Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after completing a tackle in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals during their January 2nd, 2023. Paramedics were able to stabilize his heartbeat after the hit on the field and he was then taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
Hamlin hit Bengals player Tee Higgins at around 8:55 PM EST and fell on top of the player from the opposing team. After getting up from the tackle, Hamlin fell back to the ground and that's when emergency services personnel went to work on the player for several minutes, returning his heartbeat back to normal.
Once news circulated of the young athlete's surprise, various medical professionals weighed in on what could be the cause of his collapse. A number of them believed that comottio cordis could be the culprit while some have said that a possible link to a side effect of taking the COVID-19 vaccine should also be explored as well.
According to E Medicine, "Sudden death due to ventricular fibrillation may also occur following a blunt, nonpenetrating blow to the chest, specifically the precordial area, in an individual with no underlying cardiac disease. This is termed commotio cordis."
The outlet went on to say that predominantly young, male athletes engaging in sports who receive a strike or blow to their heart area at the exact moment the heart stops during an electrical cycle sends it into a "shut down" mode of sorts and if their heart isn't restarted, they could die.
Twitter account @amir7reaz7 posted a video clip from Dr. Brian Sutterer who gave his reasoning as to why the injury Hamlin sustained on the field along with the subsequent heart attack is more than likely attributed to commotio cordis.
Buffalo-born Cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough who was vice chief of internal medicine at Baylor University Medical Center and is a Texas A&M professor said that while he agrees with other doctors' commotio cordis assessment, a "differential diagnosis" must be considered: myocarditis triggered by the COVID-19 vaccine.
Here's McCullough's full statement according to The NOQ Report: "I watched the play live both as a fan and a cardiologist and I saw blunt neck and chest trauma, a brief recovery after the tackle and then a classic cardiac arrest. I have communicated to one of the most experienced trainers in the world and we agree that it was a cardiac arrest in the setting of a big surge of adrenalin."
He continued, "If Damar Hamlin indeed took one of the COVID-19 vaccines, then subclinical vaccine-induced myocarditis must be considered in the differential diagnosis. We have been told he was successfully defibrillated on the field and has been intubated and is not spontaneously breathing which is consistent with anoxic encephalopathy. The nation prays for his complete recovery."
Research does indicate that in some instances heart complications can arise in individuals who take the COVID-19 vaccine. COVID-19 itself may also induce these same symptoms in afflicted individuals, too.
The CDC has said there are instances of patients who've received the COVID-19 vaccine have experienced myocarditis, and that "long-term outcomes" of this medical condition possibly induced by the vaccine are still being assessed.
The Nevada State Department of Behavioral Health has published a list of athletes who've died suddenly due to heart related complications. The study states an inordinate number of cases have occurred post COVID, citing interviews from athletes who have said that ever since receiving the vaccine, they've been unable to train or play at the intensity and levels they were used to prior to taking it.