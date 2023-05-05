Michael Jordan Enjoys a Vacation in Spain With His Wife Yvette Prieto

NBA legend Michael Jordan is having the time of his life with his wife Yvette!

Ever since his retirement, the Chicago Bulls legend is known for maintaining a low profile. Nevertheless, Jordan always ends up attracting fans whenever he steps out of the security of his home. Most recently, a video of Michael Jordan rudely declining to click photographs with a group of children went viral several months ago. However, his fans in Spain were able to see a different side to MJ, when Jordan was spotted with his wife Yvette Prieto in Marabelle in Málaga, Spain.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

As per Marca, Jordan is staying at the Marbella Club in the beautiful city in southern Spain’s Costa del Sol. He and Prieto relished a meal at La Milla restaurant, a luxury beach bar run by Javier Ruiz, current champion of the "Cocinando el Mar" contest. The place also offers a comprehensive range of cigars with prices varying from 25 to 60 euros and amazing rice dishes and fried fish as star dishes. After the dinner, Michael Jordan was considerate enough to take photographs with the restaurant staff, which mildly surprised everyone.

On Tuesday, the restaurant shared a picture of the proud moment on their Instagram page. The image was of Jordan with a cigar in his hand, posing next to the owners of the place, Luis Miguel Menor and César Morales.“Today, in our house, we received a very special visit. Thank you very much, Jordan!” they wrote in the caption. In the picture posted on the restaurant's official Instagram account, people were able to have a satisfactory glance at Jordan's complete ensemble. The Hall of Fame star flashed a big smile, and he was seen wearing the latest pair of Air Jordan sneakers: the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low in the "Olive" colorway. The admiringly coveted kicks are the final collaboration between Scott and Jordan.

As per Sur in English, the former basketball player has been playing golf, which is one of his great passions. He was also been spotted smoking cigars while being chaperoned around the town with Prieto and the rest of his staff. The former athlete and businessman seems to constantly have the motivation to appreciate life by going on luxurious vacations once in a while. Although Prieto was not in the photo which the restaurant posted, she was caught on video walking hand and hand through the city with her husband. Many stars and sports celebrities stay at the Costa del Sol on an everyday basis, with Mariah Carey, Bruce Willis, Paris Hilton, and David Beckham reportedly visiting the place pretty often, according to Terra Meridiana.

Jordan retired in 2003, and he has won six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls, averaging 30.1 points per game for his entire career, which is the highest in the history of the league. He has also been the top points-scorer ten times, the league's MVP five times, and has six Finals MVPs. Jordan's incredible accomplishments also include the fact that he was NBA's top five on ten occasions.