Source Claims Jennifer Lopez is ‘Furious’ as Ben Affleck Delays Divorce Filing to ‘Protect Her'

The people who saw Bennifer's romantic journey since the very beginning are now witnessing the heartbreaking imminent breakup rumors unfold. Several insiders have also claimed that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have completed their divorce paperwork but have not yet made it public. Meanwhile, it has been reported that Lopez is "furious" and "humiliated" as Affleck is delaying the divorce filing to protect her from further public embarrassment, a source revealed according to Page Six.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Bellocqimages

The source said, “She’s furious. He has humiliated her. He was the one who initiated getting back together.” After dating from 2002 to 2004, the couple got back together in 2021. They got married in Las Vegas in July 2022, followed by a second, more lavish celebration at Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia. “[Ben’s] humiliated her because she made a big deal that he’s the love of her life. They just had two weddings two years ago. This is some kind of a record, they’re not young kids.” Reports also claim that the couple's kids are also a part of all the drama.

“There are five kids involved in this. She knew they were going to blend families. She has not fully accepted it is over,” the source said. Lopez has twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck has three children Violet, Fin, and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Another source said, "They finalized the divorce papers with her a month ago, but are waiting for the right time to drop them. At that time, they will release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work, but couldn't."

I feel like that's what he likes, it to protect her and take care of her, but she seems to have an independent streak that clashes with that. Makes me sad for both of them. I wanted this to work for them — Milee, Mih-lee, not Miley (@Melissa75111203) August 6, 2024

"Honestly, in the end, they could not come to a compromise. What they had before is gone and they have both accepted it," a source claimed. Reports indicate that the trouble between the couple is due to the basic differences in their outlooks on life. An insider claimed, "She likes to open her heart to her fans and to the world. He is more introspective and private," as reported by Daily Mail. Meanwhile, last month, during Lopez's birthday, a source claimed, "[Lopez] always loves getting to spend time on the East Coast, especially during the summer, and it's been nice for her to be surrounded by friends and family who love her."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly heading towards a divorce pic.twitter.com/l3QVBAUU2I — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 17, 2024

"It has been a hard year with some unexpected realizations, changes, and obstacles, but Jen is trying to view her 55th birthday as a fresh start. She is trying not to let her situation with Ben bring her down," the source added, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. An eyewitness claimed, "JLo looked happy and content. A fan shouted out to wish her a happy birthday and she thanked them. JLo and her other friend then rode away on their bikes." Everyone including Lopez's mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez, was at the party, but Affleck wasn't. They even celebrated their second wedding anniversary separately last month.