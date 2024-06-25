When Travis Kelce Was Slammed By Fans For ‘Classless’ Super Bowl Afterparty Celebration in Las Vegas

The Tight End for the Super Bowl winners Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce drew criticism for his "classless" Super Bowl 58 celebration during his team's Las Vegas afterparty.

Although some celebration was expected given the awesome victory the Chiefs had over the 49ers, Kelce's theatrics were rather mean-spirited during the celebrations following the game. Fans were incensed when Kelce was seen on camera mocking the 49ers while holding a microphone during the late-night celebration in a Las Vegas nightclub on February 11, per The Spun.

Travis Kelce singing “Sha-Na-Na Goodbye” to the 49ers in Vegas 👀



Classy.



(h/t ig/graciehunt)pic.twitter.com/vsxjJw6Ajb https://t.co/5r87yFZzWp — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 12, 2024

“Way to be disrespectful to your opponent and to your coach,” a fan added. “Yea this dude’s an absolute clown,” another fan joked. Another fan slammed Kelce, saying, “The Chiefs needed a freak injury, several fluke plays, and help from the refs to win the game. Kelce has become one of the biggest douchebags in all of sports.”

"What do you really expect? He also beat up an elderly man on the sideline," a supporter said, drawing attention to the event that happened during the game. Many have questioned the tight end's sportsmanship due to his actions, which included almost colliding with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during the game.

Coach Reid and Kelce got into an aggressive dispute when Kelce's displeasure reached a boiling point during a pivotal juncture in the game. In response to Isiah Pacheco's blunder, which put the Chiefs behind the ball, Kelce came at Reid hard and almost knocked him down. Fans were shocked to see the altercation on tape, which led to more criticism of Kelce's behavior on the field.

But Kelce tried to play it down, hugging Taylor Swift, his girlfriend, after the win and calling Coach Reid "the greatest coach the game has ever seen." Referring to the shove, Kelce slyly told reporters, “Ah, you guys saw that? I’m gonna keep that between us unless my ‘mic’d up’ [player microphone] tells the world. I was just telling him how much I love him.”

Travis Kelce on his incident with Andy Reid during the Super Bowl:



“I was telling him how much I loved him” 🤣



(h/t @BleacherReport) https://t.co/kbki6QT4vd pic.twitter.com/gs45ZwSwbX — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 12, 2024

In an attempt to brush the event aside, Reid, who has now guided the Chiefs to three Super Bowl titles, said to CBS, “Travis keeps me young! Not so good [balance, from me] – he tested that hip out. He caught me off-balance – normally I get him a little bit but I didn’t have any feet under me.” “He loves to play the game and he loves to help his team win,” Reid later explained the shove in his press conference. “It’s not a selfish thing. As much as he bumps into me, I get after him. We understand that. He just caught me off balance.”

Aside from his 'classless' jab at his rivals, Kelce enjoyed a great victory celebration at XS Nightclub at the Wynn Las Vegas resort hotel with his girlfriend Taylor Swift, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes. The star couple appeared to be having a great time together as they danced to some of the legendary pop star's greatest songs, such as Love Story.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 13, 2024. It has since been updated.