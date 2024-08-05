Christine Baumgartner ‘Regretted’ Decision to Seek Divorce From Kevin Costner: Source

The glimmering facade of Hollywood relationships frequently crumbles like a castle, and the divorce drama between designer Christine Baumgartner and Hollywood star Kevin Costner brought their fair share of drama into the spotlight. Reports also suggested that Baumgartner may be lamenting her decision to seek a divorce, while Costner was seemingly pleased with the court ruling in his favor. As per Radar Online, Baumgartner, who filed for divorce, regretted the decision after failing to secure the hefty child support payments she initially requested. A source close to them claimed, "She's kicking herself for forcing Kevin to agree to a divorce when she was living the high life with unlimited funds at her disposal and everything paid for by her husband."

As per Yahoo, during the divorce proceedings, Baumgartner initially received $129K in temporary support but demanded a much higher amount, arguing that her children were habituated to a luxurious lifestyle. Her request for $248k per month was later reduced by the court to $63k per month.

Disheartened with the court’s decision, Baumgartner reportedly settled out of court, suggested by her lawyer to 'cut bait and run.' The exact details of the settlement remain undisclosed, but it’s believed that Baumgartner received $1.5 million, as specified in the prenuptial agreement, along with other undisclosed fees.

Costner’s lawyer, Laura Wesser, argued that Baumgartner’s demands were unrealistic stating, "Christine fails to inform the court that her settlement position through June, July, and August was so unrealistic and frankly outrageous, Kevin had no hope she would be more settlement-oriented at the VSC [voluntary settlement conference]." Wesser emphasized that Costner was eager to find a middle ground, but Baumgartner insisted on a full evidentiary hearing instead of a settlement conference. After the court’s decision, sources suggested that he was elated and viewed it as exposing Baumgartner’s alleged financial motives.

Costner was reportedly 'jumping for joy' over the favorable outcome, but Baumgartner was said to found the entire situation uncomfortable. A source, as per a different report by Radar Online, stated, "It's been a living nightmare, and now she just wants to move on and start fresh and begin making her new house a home."

The divorce procedures, lasting four months, involved the couple’s communication only through intermediaries. The separation date, officially recognized as April 11, 2023, marked the end of their 18-year marriage: "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action, We ask that his, Christine's and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

