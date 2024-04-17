Matthew Perry Was Reportedly ‘Unable’ to Get Over His Love for His ‘FRIENDS’ Co-Star Courteney Cox

The entertainment world was left in shock when the news of Matthew Perry's sudden and tragic death broke. The actor, best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the hit TV show FRIENDS, had left an indelible mark on the hearts of fans all over the world. While the tributes poured in, a lesser-known aspect of Perry's life emerged: his alleged enduring love for his series co-star, Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller.

Some on-screen couples have the kind of chemistry that transcends the script, capturing viewers' hearts, and Chandler and Monica, played by Perry and Cox, were one such couple. Their love story is a rollercoaster of emotions over the show's ten seasons; they start as being friends and eventually fall in love and get married on the show.

Besides, given that the FRIENDS cast was more like family, over the years, it became clear that their on-screen love had a profound impact on their real-life friendship through a series of heartwarming encounters and affectionate moments. Despite persistent rumors of a deeper connection, their relationship remained platonic. The rumors, however, persisted, hinting at an unspoken affection between the two, per The Mirror.

According to a source who spoke with US Weekly, "Matthew’s always been in love with her. Matthew has never fully been able to get over her." Perry and Cox found opportunities to reunite, both on and off-screen, over the years, which only added to the mystery surrounding their relationship.

Cox gushed about working with Perry when he appeared on her TBS show Cougar Town in 2014. She called him 'so sweet' and acknowledged his influence on her comedic persona during their time on Friends, per OK! Magazine. This reunion provided fans with a sense of nostalgia as well as a glimpse of the affectionate bond they shared.

In the years since FRIENDS ended, the two actors continued to support and celebrate each other's careers. Their friendship remained a source of joy and warmth for fans, from making guest appearances on each other's shows to uploading heartfelt social media posts.

Despite the passage of time, the core six cast members' bond remained unbroken. Perry discussed their efforts to stay in touch in a 2015 interview, noting that Cox was an excellent host for their get-togethers. Cox praised Perry's work and his ability to portray vulnerability on screen, which had won him millions of fans, per US Weekly.

The unexpected death of Perry sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. His co-stars—Jennifer Aniston, Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer—all paid heartfelt tributes to their late friend in a joint statement. "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss," the group wrote, per People.

