Kim Kardashian’s Shout Out to Timothée Chalamet Amid Breakup Rumors With Kylie Jenner Confuses Fans

In a recent Instagram Story, Kim Kardashian, aged 43, offered a shout-out to Timothée Chalamet, the boyfriend of her sister Kylie Jenner. The reality star playfully showcased her messy bathroom, revealing a prank orchestrated by her four young children – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Kardashian directed the camera toward the Christmas trees and a square bathtub adorned with crushed-up candy spelling the word "Elf," as per The Sun.

Amidst the chaos, Kardashian humorously remarked, "The elves left a mess," and showcased a chocolate-filled tub, exclaiming, "And made a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory over here." She amusingly shared a note from the kitchen that read, "I couldn't find the mugs. So the hot chocolate's in the bathtub." Concluding the clip, she declared, "This is crazy! This is Willy Wonka!" and poured water into the chocolate.

Throughout the brief video, Kardashian subtly referenced Chalamet's latest film, Wonka, where he plays the younger version of Willy Wonka. The Dune actor's portrayal can be witnessed in theaters now. Kardashian, who shares her four kids with ex-husband Kanye West, seemed to enjoy a light-hearted moment amidst ongoing rumors about the alleged split between Jenner and Chalamet. Speculations regarding the couple's relationship arose in mid-December when Jenner was spotted leaving a fancy restaurant in Los Angeles with her sister Khloe Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner. The Kardashian clan had hosted a festive party at Casa Vega. Jenner's choice of the lock screen, switching from Chalamet to a snapshot of her children Stormi and Aire Webster, fueled the breakup rumors.

Commentary on Chalamet's potential role as a father figure for Jenner's kids surfaced, with supporters suggesting he could provide a live performance for Stormi and Aire. However, a critic questioned the transition from Travis Scott, stating, "This girl had kids with Travis Scott. I don't know if she can get the ick." The couple confirmed their relationship in September after earlier dating rumors. In January 2023, Jenner officially ended her enduring on-and-off relationship with Scott. Media outlets revealed that Jenner initiated the breakup after the holidays, marking the conclusion of their relationship in late 2022 or early 2023. The couple, who commenced their dating journey in 2017, is parents to two children – five-year-old daughter Stormi and one-year-old son Aire Webster, as per Harper Bazaar.

Notably, Chalamet spoke about attending Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour with Jenner during an interview. Reflecting on the concert, he admitted, "That was great. Hard to be present," expressing surprise at his own limited knowledge of Beyonce's hits. This was the couple's first public outing. Documented on social media, featured them chatting, laughing, and kissing at the concert. With Kim, Khloe, and other family members in attendance.

As Kardashian playfully navigates family pranks while referencing Chalamet's film, the subtle dynamics within the Kardashian-Jenner circle add an intriguing layer to the ongoing speculation. Surrounding Jenner and Chalamet's relationship. The blend of humor, family moments, and references to Chalamet's professional endeavors creates a snapshot of the Kardashian-Jenner world. Leaving fans curious about the reality behind the rumors.

