Inside Royal Weddings: Here Are the Songs Your Fave Couples Chose for Their First Dance

What Royals Played at Their Weddings, Including for Their First Dance as a Married Couple

The nation comes together to celebrate the momentous event, and royal weddings have generated some of the most unforgettable moments in history. Every royal couple does, however, have a private party with close relatives and friends after the public celebration has ended. There are several wedding customs that royals are required to follow on their wedding day, as seen by the attention garnered by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 nuptials. Some of these customs include the wearing of Welsh gold wedding rings and the inclusion of only children in the bridal parties. Interestingly, the first dance is also a major attraction custom, alongside other events. Here are all of the songs that the royals have chosen throughout the years for their first dance.

1. Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall

Three months after the wedding of her cousin Prince William, the Olympic silver medallist daughter of Princess Anne chose an old-fashioned wedding dress when she tied the knot with rugby player Mike Tindall in July 2011. Maybe at the groom's demand, the pair danced to I've Got You Under My Skin by Frank Sinatra. Nonetheless, the pair has charmed royal watchers with their contemporary, supportive, and enjoyable relationship, as well as their boisterous and mischievous kids ever since their courtship became public in 2004. As per E! News, Tindall confessed, "We became mates, really. Eventually, it was one of those things where you realize you’re spending all your time with someone, and it went to the next level."

2. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

As reported by Harper Bazaar, the couple's book, Finding Freedom, reported that the radiant bride and Prince Harry "were joyful on the big day—with their first dance to I'm in Love' by '60s soul singer Wilson Pickett." Sweet, utterly enamored lyrics like "I feel just like a baby boy / On a Christmas morning with a brand new toy," along with the artist's soulful voice, wonderfully encapsulated their affection. The book also stated that the Duchess of Sussex made a poignant speech during the wedding reception; however, it's unclear from the book whether this was at an afternoon or nighttime event.

3. Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

On October 12, 2018, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank wed in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. This was just a few months after Prince Harry and Markle also were married there. Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank chose to combine classical music and popular hits for their wedding reception in October 2018. They hired opera singer Andrea Bocelli to sing at their St. George's Chapel ceremony and former Take That member Robbie Williams for the after-party. However, the song they chose for their first dance is still a mystery.

4. Prince William and Kate Middleton

A star-studded affair, Kate Middleton and Prince William's wedding took place in April 2011. Not only did members of the royal family dress up for the event, but other well-known English celebrities were in attendance as well. Along with Elton John, David and Victoria Beckham were also on the exclusive guest list. Despite being there for the wedding, the well-known musician and close friend of the royal family didn't play at the reception. That honor went to Ellie Goulding, who performed Elton's classic song Your Song for the couple's first dance.

5. Prince Charles and Princess Diana

Princess Diana and Prince Charles exchanged vows forty years ago in one of the most well-known weddings ever. In front of a throng of 600,000 people and a sizable TV viewership of 28.4 million, the late Princess of Wales emerged from her state carriage wearing her famous bridal gown, created by David and Elizabeth Emanuel. The patriotic I Vow to Thee My Country by Gustav Holst and Prince of Denmark's March by Jeremiah Clarke were two of the musical selections performed throughout the extravagant event. But certain things, like their first dance music, have largely been kept a secret leading up to their big day. However, according to Brides, jazz musician Lester Lanin was also asked to perform at the wedding, and tunes like They Say It's Wonderful by Irving Berlin were played.