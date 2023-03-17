High School Sweethearts Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary

The Mahomes have been on a celebration spree since the February 2023 Super Bowl win for the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. The couple spent an exciting time with family at Disneyland after the Super Bowl weekend. They also threw a sweet-tooth-themed second birthday party for their daughter Sterling Skye. Now, the NFL power couple is celebrating one year of marriage and togetherness.

Sharing a carousel of pictures from their March 2022 Maui wedding, Brittany Mahomes wrote, "Happy 1st Anniversary. One of the best weeks of my life, marrying your best friend it's one of the greatest things you could do!" She continued, expressing her gratitude with the sweet post, "Nothing beats doing life with you and these beautiful kiddos of ours! Year 1 was wild but we got many more to go. You & Me forever." The NFL star, too, shared pictures of their wedding memories and captioned them with, "1 year," followed by a heart emoji.

Brittany, who is a former soccer star herself, uploaded several throwback photos from their wedding in Maui in celebration of the life occasion. The exclusive carousel of images showcases the loved-up couple standing at the altar, which is decorated with a white floral arch and a stunning seaside backdrop. In the second picture, the couple is seen dancing on stage at their reception, and in another picture, they are kissing in front of their multi-tier watercolor cake covered in a cascade of blooms. In the last set of pictures, they are posing against a mesmerizing scenic view.

People reported that the high-school sweethearts got engaged soon after Patrick's first Super Bowl win in 2020. He proposed to Brittany in front of a stunning custom-made floral wall which was decorated with a neon sign that read "Will You Marry Me?" Page Six reported at the time that Patrick gave her an emerald-cut diamond ring set on a diamond-encrusted double band which was estimated to be $800,000. The quarterback, who had just received his Super Bowl ring, captioned the memorable moment, "Ring SZN." Later that same month, they announced a piece of exciting news to their fans: they were expecting their first child.

Brittany revealed she was pregnant on Instagram along with two photos of her and Mahomes. She gave it a cute caption: "Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding," which showed her holding a sonogram while Patrick cradled her baby bump.

Eight months after their destination wedding in Maui, Hawaii, in November, the couple announced the arrival of their son, Bronze Lavon Mahomes III, revealing his name in a joint Instagram post. The picture showcased the infant's legs in a brown and white onesie and the Kansas City Chiefs star and his wife captioned it with, "Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍."

The Kansas Chiefs quarterback in an interview with 610 Radio had mentioned how nervous he felt while proposing even though the couple had been dating since sophomore year of high school. “You don't think it's going to be nerve-wracking, especially when you've been with someone for so long, but before you get on that knee, your heart's racing—I promise you that,” he shared. Clearly, the proposal has ultimately led to a beautiful destination.