Social Media Mocks Latest Ad on Fox News Promoting $2 Bills With Trump’s Mugshot: ‘Tackiest Era’

Social media has erupted in mockery over the latest advertisement aired on Fox Business promoting a commemorative $2 bill, complete with former president Donald Trump’s mugshot. The network aired the hilarious ad, which journalist Aaron Rupar quickly found and took note of, posting it on X, formerly Twitter, with the mocking caption, "This Fox Business commercial is completely beyond parody on multiple levels. Could be an SNL cold open."

The product is called the Trump “Never Surrender” Mugshot $2 Bill, and is an “enhanced” uncirculated $2 bill with the slogans “Never Surrender” and “Most Famous Mugshot in History” written on it along with Trump's signature and tough man scowl, per The New Republic. “I refuse to believe this is real. Please tell me it isn't real,” a user mocked. “Mark my words, if he wins, he’s putting his mugshot on the American flag,” a user mocked Trump.

We are in the tackiest era. https://t.co/LQZB0MkjWd — Heather Thomas (@HeatherThomasAF) July 9, 2024

“We are, hands down, living in the dumbest timeline ever. I mean, just plain old asinine, ignorant, ridiculous, absurd, idiotic times. Break out your thesaurus, folks, because we're gonna need more adjectives before this is all over,” a user joked. “That was so generous of them to slash the price to only 10 times the imaginary cash value,” a user mocked the grift. “We are in the tackiest era,” a user commented.

We are throwing away our country for this clown, and Fox "News" will have had a significant hand in it. If it weren't so horrifying and sad, this commercial would otherwise be humorous. https://t.co/DJrrHjNBBB — Brett Kramer (@heritage30year) July 9, 2024

“It’s technically illegal to deface US currency and potentially carries a penalty of up to six months imprisonment,” a user cautioned the makers of the product. “Wow, that is so bad. I think they hired somebody off the Temu equivalent of Fiverr to make that commercial,” a user mocked. “My husband and I busted out laughing when we saw that ad. Especially when they lowered the price,” a user commented.

Isn't it illegal to alter U.S. currency in this fashion, @USTreasury ? As in: 18 USC 333 prescribes criminal penalties against anyone who "mutilates, cuts, defaces, disfigures, or perforates, or unites or cements together, or does any other thing to any bank bill, draft ..." https://t.co/TFeowhSdFs — Patt "Bluechecked" Morrison (@pattmlatimes) July 8, 2024

“Definitely in the running for FUBAR of the Year award… which down there is saying something,” a user commented. “His 'Never Surrender' mugshot was taken *while* he was *surrendering* to Georgia authorities,” a user mocked. Well, let's remember the $2 Bill is no longer in circulation. Maybe, this marks the end of Trump's reign,” a user commented.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

The advertisement really does sound quite funny. “Donald J. Trump makes history once again by becoming the first former president of the United States to ever be criminally indicted,” explains a chipper voiceover. “The powers that be made good on their threats to get him by indicting him four times.” The unsettling commercial has infomercial-style animated visuals that display his indictments like medals of honor rather than true accusations of criminal activity. Not only does the advertising seem antiquated, but it also fails to address Trump's most recent convictions.

This commercial shows how stupid the @GOP base is. They’ll buy this crap ALL DAY. https://t.co/kZMzELC6cd — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) July 8, 2024

“In the photo, President Trump displays a furrowed brow and a determined gaze, showing he’s ready to fight. He says he will never surrender,” the voiceover continues. “Whether or not you are a supporter of the forty-fifth president, there is no doubting the historic importance of this photo,” says the voiceover.