President Joe Biden Slams Trump Supporters Who're Suggesting Court System is 'Rigged' and 'Political'

President Joe Biden firmly defended the integrity of the United States justice system on Friday. This came a day after former President Donald Trump was found guilty on 34 felony counts related to hush money payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign. Biden criticized those suggesting the court system is rigged or politically motivated. In his first public remarks since the verdict, Biden stated, "The American principle that no-one is above the law was reaffirmed," as per BCC.

He said it was "reckless" and "dangerous" for Trump to claim the trial was rigged simply because he disagreed with the outcome. "It's irresponsible for anyone to say this was rigged just because they don't like the verdict," Biden asserted. The president highlighted that Trump "was given every opportunity" to defend himself in the state-level case. He noted it was heard by "a jury of 12 citizens, 12 Americans" who unanimously found Trump guilty after weighing five weeks of evidence.

Biden said Trump can appeal "just like everyone else," but maintained the justice system "should be respected" and never torn down, as per NBC. An account @BidensWins posted a video of Biden, captioning it, "BREAKING: President Biden just slammed individuals suggesting our court system is rigged or political. President Biden is the only candidate running for President who is defending our Constitution. Retweet so all Americans see this powerful moment."

@LagerthaMuadDib replied with fury, "Joe Biden just shredded the Constitution yesterday. He is the worst president in the history of mankind. This trial was rigged and Biden's hands were in the pot the whole time - just like Xi or Putin the evil tyrants!" @VoteBidenOut raged, "Joe Biden is dictator! The trial was obviously rigged, a sham! It shouldn't even have been brought in the first place. It was all to interfere in the election and it is backfiring in the faces of you communist democrat scum!"

@hypnoksa said sadly, "They stole our faith in our elections. They stole our faith in our medical professionals. They stole our faith in government offices. They now stole our faith in our judicial system. The last few years have been devastating for our culture, society, and nation. Trump 2024." @NickCAdams stated angrily, "Joe Biden is the most corrupt POS on the planet! The court system is a total f**king joke compliments of Biden the criminal! Donald Trump will 100% win in 2024! Payback is coming for the Democrat traitors!" However, Biden made it clear he believes questioning legal verdicts is unacceptable. "That's America. That's who we are," he stated firmly.

While avoiding Trump's legal issues for months, Biden's reelection campaign has begun addressing them more directly. A spokesman said a potential second Trump term would mean "chaos, ripping away Americans' freedoms and fomenting political violence." The campaign also staged an event near the courthouse during the trial, aiming to refocus on Trump's role in the January 6th insurrection.