Political Scientist Calls Trump-Backed Iran Plan ‘Biggest U.S. Loss Since Vietnam’

Political scientist Robert A. Pape said President Donald Trump’s acceptance of an Iran-backed peace framework represents the biggest U.S. strategic loss since Vietnam. This adds to the ongoing debate about whether the temporary ceasefire puts Tehran in a better negotiating position than it had before the war.

Pape, a political science professor at the University of Chicago and founding director of the Chicago Project on Security and Threats, posted on social media that the 10-point plan Trump called “acceptable” is a huge strategic defeat for the U.S. He also stated that it shows Iran’s rise as a new centre of world power. His comments came as Trump moved forward with a two-week ceasefire agreement, stating that Tehran’s proposal could be a good starting point for talks.

The ceasefire, announced after mediation by Pakistan, stops U.S. bombing and is linked to Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial shipping route that the conflict had disrupted. Reuters and Axios reported that the agreement is temporary and conditional. Fighting continues in some areas, and significant questions remain about enforcement, uranium policy, and the future of the discussions.

Here’s the 10 point peace plan found “acceptable” by Trump now circulating. Huge strategic defeat for the US, biggest loss since Vietnam. Shows the surge of Iran as the emerging 4th center of world power. pic.twitter.com/zrcNyWqhZj — Robert A. Pape (@ProfessorPape) April 8, 2026

The Guardian reported that Iran enters the next round of diplomacy with a strong position, despite suffering heavy losses during the war. Iran still holds leverage over the Strait of Hormuz and retains key long-term demands. These demands include lifting sanctions, recognizing Iran’s right to enrich uranium, compensation for war damages, and continued Iranian control or oversight related to Hormuz.

The difference between Trump’s public claims of victory and the details of the proposal appears to fuel criticism from Pape and other analysts. After the ceasefire announcement, Trump claimed that the United States had achieved a total and complete victory and that the Iranian proposal was a starting point for negotiations.

However, reports from Reuters and the AP indicate that Tehran still insists on conditions that Washington has historically rejected. Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva mentioned that his government would approach the upcoming talks with great caution due to deep mistrust.

Pape has argued throughout the conflict that bombing alone is unlikely to lead to regime change or a sustainable political outcome in Iran. In March, he told Time that airpower often fails when military force is expected to change politics on the ground.

America/Israel may have won the war on the battlefield, but Iran won the war on the waterways, paralysed the world’s energy supplies, and caused huge global economic damage. That’s why President Trump has moved to do a deal.

It’s not a ‘historic victory’ or anything like it. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 8, 2026

The University of Chicago describes his work as focused on international security affairs, airpower, and political violence. His latest statement aligns with this argument, now applied to the ceasefire terms emerging after weeks of war.

Talks are expected to continue in Islamabad. The ceasefire is seen by multiple sources as fragile rather than definitive. European leaders have welcomed the pause, but the AP and Reuters report that attacks have not completely stopped and that the specifics of any lasting agreement remain unresolved.

For now, Pape’s description of the deal as a historic U.S. setback is one of the most straightforward assessments yet of Trump’s Iran strategy.