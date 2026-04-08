Pakistan PM’s Iran-US Ceasefire Statement Edit on Social Media Sparks Controversy

As the United States and Israel’s joint war on Iran has entered its second month, President Trump announced plans for additional strikes against the country. However, hours before his deadline to strike Iran, Trump reversed course and revealed that with Pakistan’s intervention, a two-week ceasefire deal had been achieved between the two nations.

Authorities from both countries have confirmed the same. However, a post on X, highlighting the Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement of the ceasefire, has generated attention.

The post mentions, “Oh, this is unbelievable. The edit history on this tweet shows that Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif originally copied and pasted everything he was sent, including: “*Draft – Pakistan’s PM Message on X*” Now, obviously, Sharif’s own staff don’t call him “Pakistan’s PM,” they would just call him prime minister. The U.S. and Israel, of course, would call him “Pakistan’s PM.” Would be funny if the fate of the world wasn’t hanging in the balance.”

Oh, this is unbelievable. The edit history on this tweet shows that Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif originally copied and pasted everything he was sent, including: “*Draft – Pakistan’s PM Message on X*” Now, obviously, Sharif’s own staff don’t call him “Pakistan’s PM,”… https://t.co/q0ls8pK0qd pic.twitter.com/lm2vSEElkb — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) April 7, 2026

Social media users quickly jumped in with their opinions, as one user commented, “Trump wants to back off and TACO sends a draft message to Pakistan to ‘urge’ the US to back off. Funny.” Another user added, “That’s the role of responsible tech design in revealing truth. Plus a bit of ‘random’ accident, of course, because truth doesn’t stay hidden. Kudos to X for the feature.”

One user showed some skepticism and favored the Pakistani PM, saying, “I genuinely don’t understand how people concluded from this header that the tweet was written and sent to PM Shehbaz Sharif by the US or Israel. Isn’t it normal for a comms team to draft and post? It could just be an honest mistake?”

Another user also followed the same path, commenting, “Ryan, I think you were a bully in school. Every single tweet. Every single speech is forwarded from writers to his personal secretary. Sometimes he doesn’t even show up to the PM. Sometimes he does. But they all go with this header. You’re displaying orientalism with your.”

One user offered another explanation, saying, “It is plausible that once the peace agreement was reached, the Prime Minister of Pakistan’s diplomatic team (with PM’s permission) shared the drafted message with both Iran and the US before its publication on X. Therefore, the wording ‘Pakistan’s PM Message’ was used.”

Some users also went along with the conspiracy theory and thus propagated that the Pakistani PM’s message might have been drafted by someone from the US or Israel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The White House (@whitehouse)

However, regardless of these speculations, Trump confirmed the peace deal, saying, “Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks.”

Following Trump’s announcement, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also confirmed the same, saying, “If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations. For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran’s Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations.”

With the two-week peace deal now in place, it remains to be seen how the authorities of the involved countries further deal with the situation.