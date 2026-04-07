Ex-Trump Ally Alex Jones Calls for 25th Amendment, Citing Concerns Over Trump’s Health

Alex Jones, once one of Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters, called this week for the President to be removed from office under the 25th Amendment.

This marks a new break between Trump and some figures on the political right as questions about the President’s health and behavior continue to circulate online. Jones made the comment during an InfoWars broadcast, asking, “How do we 25th Amendment his a–?”

Jones’ remarks followed several days of criticism directed at Trump’s condition and decision-making. In recent broadcasts, Jones stated that Trump did not look well, suggesting that Republicans should “cut bait,” and argued that the President no longer seemed like the same political figure he had supported in the past.

According to Forbes, Jones pointed to Trump’s physical appearance, speech patterns, and recent public behavior as reasons for his concerns.

Trump faced new backlash over his outlandish comments, even by his standards, when making threats to Iran on Truth Social. The Independent reported Tuesday that Jones joined other critics, including Marjorie Taylor Greene, in supporting calls to invoke the 25th Amendment after Trump made a threat about destroying an entire civilization.

Alex Jones calls for the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office pic.twitter.com/TPbhzkS0Je — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) April 7, 2026

Jones posted on X that Trump “literally sounds like an unhinged super villain from a Marvel comic movie” and added, “This IS NOT WHAT WE VOTED FOR!”

The 25th Amendment outlines the constitutional process for addressing Presidential incapacity. Under Section 4, the Vice President and a majority of the principal officers in the executive departments can declare that the president is unable to fulfill the powers and duties of office.

The Vice President would then immediately become acting president. If the president contests that decision, Congress must resolve the issue, requiring a two-thirds vote in both chambers to keep the vice president in that role.

Despite the growing chatter, the process seems politically unlikely. PBS, citing constitutional experts and White House comments, reported that such a move is improbable because it would need support from Vice President JD Vance and a majority of Trump’s Cabinet.

The White House and Trump himself has pushed back against the surge of criticism. Spokesperson Davis Ingle said Trump is “working tirelessly on behalf of the American people” to carry out his agenda. The president also dismissed his critics, who say his recent actions go against his campaign promises by stating “I am MAGA.”

🚨 BREAKING: Trump warns ‘whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again’ if Iran doesn’t agree to deal to end war pic.twitter.com/1PyIR5kM6J — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 7, 2026

Jones’ change of stance is significant because he has long supported Trump and MAGA politics. Newsweek reported last week that Jones said Trump was “not doing too hot,” adding that “he does look sick” and that “it sounds like the brain’s not doing too hot.” The Independent separately noted that Jones mentioned the administration needed an “intervention” and described the political situation as “free fall.”

The White House has consistently rejected speculation about Trump’s health. In separate statements reported by multiple outlets, Ingle said Trump was “the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history” and that the president remained focused on his agenda at home and abroad.

Jones’ call has no legal merit, but it adds to the list of former allies, influencers, and lawmakers now publicly questioning whether Trump is fit to stay in office as economic anxiety over Iran grows and his public behavior becomes a cause for concern.