Trump Reacts to Critics Questioning His Mental Health Amid Iran War

At a press conference on Monday, Donald Trump was asked about his mental health. This concern likely followed an explosive post Trump made on social media over the weekend.

He wrote, “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F—-n’ Strait, you crazy b—–ds, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH!” as reported by the Daily Beast.

Many of his critics slammed him for this, and Congresswoman Chellie Pingree even mentioned the 25th Amendment, as reported by MS NOW.

Trump is escalating a devastating, illegal war, threatening massive war crimes and targeting civilian infrastructure in Iran. In the last 48 hours alone, the rhetoric has crossed every line. Pete Hegseth is complicit. I’ve called for the 25th Amendment and am introducing… https://t.co/TzsTrb3m3E — Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari (@RepYassAnsari) April 6, 2026

Pingree wrote on Facebook, “The President spent Easter on social media threatening to bomb another country’s power plants and bridges – openly talking about committing war crimes like he’s live-posting a sporting event. This man has the nuclear codes.”

She added, “The Cabinet and Congress must confront the obvious. Time for the #25thAmendment.”

The 25th Amendment refers to a rule according to which the Vice President and a number of people within the Cabinet can declare the President unfit to take office, as reported by the Daily Beast.

Even at the conference, the topic of his mental health came up.

A journalist first asked Trump what he would like to say to his critics at the conference. Trump responded, “I don’t care about critics.” He was then asked, “But what would you say to critics who say it’s perhaps your mental health that should be examined?”

To this, the president said, “I haven’t heard that, but if that’s the case, you’re going to need more people like me.”

A video posted by MS NOW further showed Trump saying, “Our country was ripped off on trade on everything, for many years, until I came along.”

Medical analyst for MS NOW, Vin Gupta, had tweeted after this, writing, “Erratic. Can’t finish sentences. Often confused. Illogical train of thought. Word finding difficulties. Developing and worsening gradually over time. The President is exhibiting all the signs of dementia.”

Trump also escalated threats to Iran if they do not open the Strait of Hormuz at the press meeting.

Reporter: Are you willing to end this conflict with Iran charging tolls for passage through the strait? Trump: Us charging tolls? Reporter: Iran. Trump: What about us charging tolls? Why shouldn’t we? We won. We’ll charge tolls. pic.twitter.com/Lg3bAF22Y5 — Acyn (@Acyn) April 6, 2026

He said, “We have a plan, because of the power of our military, where every bridge in Iran will be decimated by 12 o’clock tomorrow night, where every power plant in Iran will be out of business, burning, exploding, and never to be used again.”

As reported by the BBC, Iran has not shown signs of accepting Trump’s proposals. On the other hand, the Israel Defense Forces warned Iranians to avoid trains and railway areas until 9 pm local time.

This comes amid Trump’s threat to attack Iranian infrastructure, according to the BBC.