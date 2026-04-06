Politics

Trump Says He’ll Blame JD Vance if Iran Deal Fails, Netizens React

Published on: April 6, 2026 at 7:41 AM ET

Internet says Trump has planned to throw JD Vance 'under the bus.'

Conrad Dias
Written By Conrad Dias
News Writer
Donald Trump statement on JD Vance
Donald Trump joked that he would blame JD Vance if there is no Iran deal (The White House, Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons)

President Donald Trump has often been criticized for taking full credit when things go as planned and blaming others when they do not. This has been seen quite often during his second term as the POTUS.

Interestingly, he made a similar remark on Sunday, April 5, during an Easter lunch, where he said that if an Iran deal does not materialize, he would blame Vice President JD Vance, and will take full credit if it does.

During his speech on Sunday, the POTUS pressed Vice President Vance in front of guests and cameras for an update on the Iran negotiations.

Trump asked Vance, “He’s working on the deal, right? How’s that moving? Is it OK? The big deal?”, and the Vice President replied, “It’s going good, sir”, adding that they will brief the POTUS.

Following this, the president said, “So, if it doesn’t happen, I’m blaming JD Vance. If it does happen, I’m taking full credit.” His statement drew loud laughter from the room.

The POTUS then added, “No, I think it’ll be, uh, I think it has to happen. I think they’re desperate.”

While the comment appeared to be a joke, some critics online did not take it well and pointed to what they described as a pattern of blaming others.

A Threads user @heatherannladner wrote, “Why should anyone be surprised? This is what he always does, he will never own up to a mistake!”

Threads post
A screenshot of a Threads comment (@heatherannladner/Threads)

Similarly, @ohkami2007, another Threads user, wrote, “Like I said the only reason why he picked Vance as his running mate was because he’s stupid and he planned to throw him under the bus!”

@salguerosheny wrote on Threads, “Nothing new……he always blames on someone else his faults!!!”

However, there were also online fans who took the president’s side. A Threads user @juliecollins1219 wrote, “Don’t believe it just another article trying to stir up trouble within Trump’s administration.”

Another Threads user, @kathymileham, mentioned, “Of course the fake news will say this, just another Trump hater.”

As of early April 2026, negotiations for a ceasefire or a new agreement continue amid the U.S.-Iran war but negotiations face major hurdles.

Trump has issued ultimatums, such as reopening the Strait of Hormuz by April 6 or face strikes on energy infrastructure, while expressing openness to a deal.

However, Iran has rejected some proposals and maintains its right to peaceful nuclear technology. Meanwhile, Iran has launched retaliatory missiles and shot down a US F-15E Strike Eagle over Iran on April 3.

Following this, the U.S. forces conducted a high-risk rescue of the crew and quickly recovered one pilot. The second pilot was rescued after a prolonged operation involving helicopters and an A-10 that was also damaged.

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