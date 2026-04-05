Trump Issues Stark Warning as Strait Crisis Nears Critical Tuesday Deadline

President Donald Trump on Monday threatened a major military escalation against Iran, vowing to strike power plants and bridges on Tuesday unless Tehran reopens the Strait of Hormuz.

The announcement, delivered via a profanity-laced social media post, heightens a month-long standoff that has paralyzed global energy markets and crippled international aid corridors.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F—– Strait, you crazy b——s, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP,” Trump posted on Truth Social, demanding that Iranian leadership “open the Strait” or face catastrophic military consequences.

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The continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a maritime chokepoint responsible for nearly 30% of the world’s seaborne oil trade, has triggered a worldwide energy emergency. With shipping lanes blocked, global gas prices have surged, and market analysts warn of prolonged volatility.

The blockade has also disrupted critical humanitarian efforts. International aid organizations reported Monday that supply chain chaos has forced them to adopt longer, more expensive routes, severely limiting the delivery of food and medicine to millions of vulnerable people.

The Iranian government has responded with its own escalatory rhetoric. Gen. Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi, a senior military commander, warned Saturday that Iran is prepared to target all U.S. military assets in the region, as well as Israeli infrastructure.

Aliabadi warned that Iranian forces are prepared to target all U.S. military infrastructure in the Middle East, as well as Israeli national infrastructure, should the “Power Plant Day” strikes proceed.

The conflict centers on one of the world’s most vital maritime chokepoints.

According to The Mirror, about 20% to 30% of the world’s seaborne oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz, making the disruption a major concern for global markets. Analysts report rising energy prices worldwide and warn that additional spikes are likely if shipping remains restricted.

Donald Trump’s threat to reduce the US role in keeping sea lanes open in the Gulf poses a risk to the flow of global commerce https://t.co/7bsbJK8mth — Bloomberg (@business) April 5, 2026

Aid organizations also report delays in food and medical shipments as vessels are forced to take longer alternate routes. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has threatened U.S. military strikes as early as Tuesday if the waterway is not reopened.

Trump’s ultimatum sets the stage for a potentially decisive Tuesday, as the 10-day delay for energy infrastructure strikes expires amid a complete breakdown in diplomatic optimism.