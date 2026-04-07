Trump on Two-Week Iran Ceasefire — “Honor to Have Long-Term Problem Close to Resolution”

Donald Trump has agreed to “suspend the bombing and attacks” on Iran for two weeks. In an official statement, U.S. President Donald Trump wrote that “this will be a double-sided CEASEFIRE!” He mentioned that the ceasefire agreement was largely contingent on Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz, the critical waterway through which most of the world’s oil is shipped.

The big statement arrived just in time, about 90 minutes before Donald Trump’s 8 p.m. deadline. Earlier on Tuesday, President Trump had threatened that if Iran refused to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, “a whole civilization will die tonight.”

🚨 President Donald J. Trump makes a statement on Iran: pic.twitter.com/9mqTayL0Q3 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 7, 2026

In his statement, originally posted on Truth Social and later re-shared by the White House, Trump said he will agree to the two-week ceasefire, which will be “subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks.”

Later on Tuesday, the White House shared an official statement from Iran accepting the two-week ceasefire. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be allowed for two weeks. He also emphasized, “If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations.”

“For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran’s Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations,” Araghchi wrote in the statement.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT OF IRAN: pic.twitter.com/IZ9qoGpgK8 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 7, 2026

Coming back to President Trump’s official statement, he cited “meeting and exceeding all Military objectives” and a 10-point proposal from Iran as key factors in the decision-making process. An excerpt from the statement read, “The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East.”

Donald Trump noted that the decision also comes after his conversations with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Field Marshal Asim Munir, “wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran.” Sharif had previously requested Trump “to extend the deadline for two weeks” in an X post, shared on Tuesday.

Trump mentioned that the 10-point proposal received from Iran is “a workable basis on which to negotiate.” He added, “Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated.”

Donald Trump signed off the statement with these words, stating that “it is an Honor to have this long-term problem close to resolution.”

Just two hours before the ceasefire announcement, the White House had shared a social media post accompanied by the caption, “Iran’s decades of terrorism won’t continue under President Trump.” The graphic on the image reads a quote by Trump, saying, “47 years of extortion, corruption, and death will finally end.”

Iran’s decades of terrorism won’t continue under President Trump. pic.twitter.com/jpPd5W2AVi — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 7, 2026

The US conflict with Iran began in February this year, when the US and Israel launched joint airstrikes on Iran, in which Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed. He was replaced by his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, as the Supreme Leader. The escalating tensions in the Middle East have also led to rising oil and gas prices worldwide.