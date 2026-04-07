Crockett, Schumer, MTG and Others Urge 25th Amendment After Trump’s ‘Entire Civilization’ Threat

After President Donald Trump threatened to wipe the “entire civilization” of Iran off the face of the world on Tuesday morning, lawmakers have reacted in shock. These include former lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, both of whom called for the invocation of the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

The President posted on Truth Social on Tuesday, writing, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”

“However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?” he added.

“We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!” Trump signed off the post with these words..

Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene quickly reacted to his inflammatory post on X by calling for the invocation of the 25th Amendment against the president, writing, “25TH AMENDMENT! Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization. This is evil and madness.”

25TH AMENDMENT!!!

Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization.

This is evil and madness. pic.twitter.com/2mdogDRZN4 — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) April 7, 2026

Meanwhile, Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett reacted in a similar vein on X, writing, “Targeting civilians would, in fact, be a war crime. This man is deranged, unstable, and unfit to lead. He thinks this is a game. Republicans need to find their backbone, rein him in, and end this reckless war before more innocent lives are lost and this escalates into something far worse.”

Targeting civilians would, in fact, be a war crime. This man is deranged, unstable, and unfit to lead. He thinks this is a game. Republicans need to find their backbone, rein him in, and end this reckless war before more innocent lives are lost and this escalates into something… pic.twitter.com/G3OdCCKOYx — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) April 7, 2026

For readers who are unfamiliar with the Constitution, the 25th Amendment outlines presidential succession by specifically naming who would take over should something happen to the president. This includes impeachment by Congress or a vote of no confidence by his or her own Cabinet. In the case of the removal of the President from office, or of his death or resignation, the Vice President shall become President.

An introduction of the 25th Amendment reads, ”Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.”

In the case of Trump, for him to resume his duties as President, he must transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House a written declaration challenging that of his Cabinet members, stating that no inability exists.

Particularly since Trump started his brutal war on Iran, there has been much chatter on whether his Cabinet might invoke the 25th Amendment. Moreover, there have been calls from both sides of the aisle to do so.

Besides Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jasmine Crockett, Candace Owens reacted to a post by Piers Morgan on X, writing, “The 25th amendment needs to be invoked. He is a genocidal lunatic. Our Congress and military need to intervene. We are beyond madness.”

Sen. Ron Johnson said during an interview, “I am hoping and praying that President Trump is, that this really is bluster. I do not want to see us start blowing up civilian infrastructure. I do not want to see that. We are not at war with the Iranian people. We are trying to liberate them.”

Sen. Ron Johnson: “I am hoping and praying that President Trump is, that this really is bluster. I do not want to see us start blowing up civilian infrastructure. I do not want to see that. We are not at war with the Iranian people. We are trying to liberate them.” pic.twitter.com/upykUa3jeH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 7, 2026

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib also reacted strongly on X, writing, “After bombing a school and massacring young girls, the war criminal in the White House is threatening genocide. It’s time to invoke the 25th Amendment. This maniac should be removed from office.”

Sen. Chuck Schumer tweeted in response to Trump’s words, writing, “This is an extremely sick person. Each Republican who refuses to join us in voting against this wanton war of choice owns every consequence of whatever the hell this is.”

While many lawmakers are reacting to Trump’s threat, so far, there is no indication that any Cabinet member is ready to invoke the 25th Amendment.

Meanwhile, according to a spokesperson, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has warned the US that attacks on civilian infrastructure are banned under international law.