MSNBC Host Raises Concerns About Trump’s ‘Mental Acuity’, Citing Recent Cabinet Meetings

Currently, the US is waging an all-out war on Iran, and MSNBC host Katy Tur questions Donald Trump’s mental fitness for office. Among other subjects that came up at last week’s vital Cabinet meeting on the Iran war, Trump went on a five-minute-long rant about $1,000 pens and Sharpies.

Following that Cabinet meeting, MSNBC host Katy Tur hit President Donald Trump with even harsher polling numbers on Monday, showing a majority of Americans do not believe he has the “mental sharpness” necessary to serve as president.

“Is Donald Trump well? Is his head in the presidency? Does he have the mental acuity to lead this country? More people are starting to doubt that,” Tur said before referencing an ABC News/Ipsos/Washington Post poll.

A new Washington Post/ABC/Ipsos poll revealed that the number of Americans who believe Trump lacks the mental sharpness to serve is climbing and is currently at 56 percent. Meanwhile, a Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals that six in ten Americans now believe the president is becoming more erratic as he ages.

“Why is that? Well, the apparent sleeping during Cabinet meetings and Oval Office visits probably, they’re not helping,” Tur said. “Neither are the stories about how he is forcing his top aides to wear his preferred brand of shoes, and buying them in incorrect sizes that he’s guessed they wear.”

Tur then spoke of the bizarre moment in the Cabinet meeting where Trump went into a rant about $1,000 pens and $5 Sharpies. Speaking for five minutes straight, the president ranted about supposedly calling the head of the permanent marker company Sharpie to order custom markers made just for the White House.

Trump had been complaining about the cost of constructing the Federal Reserve building when he went on a different tangent, holding up his pen.

“See this pen right here?” Trump said at the start of an almost five-minute rant on the Sharpies. “This pen is an interesting example.”

Trump: You see this pen right here? This pen is very inexpensive. But it writes well. I like it. Sharpie. I came here. They had $1,000 pens. You hand out pens. You hand them to people. 30, 40 people. They were $1,000 a piece. Beautiful pen, ball point. I hand out to kids that… pic.twitter.com/mrEXypiA0o — Acyn (@Acyn) March 26, 2026

However, Sharpie’s manufacturer, Newell Brands, said in a statement to the Washington Post that they had no knowledge of the conversation the president referred to.

Meanwhile, Tur also spoke of other seemingly embellished stories, saying, “While a lot of this has always just been part of who Donald Trump is, a man who works the room, seeks attention, seeks applause, he’s now about to be 80 years old, and he has launched a war that he does not seem to have a plan for.”

Readers can watch a snippet of the host’s comments here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katy Tur Reports (@katyturreports)

On another note, during the Cabinet meeting, President Trump also slammed former President Barack Obama before speaking of his several cognitive test results, which he says he aced every time.