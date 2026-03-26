Trump Switches from Iran to $1,000 Pen Talk During Cabinet Meeting

President Donald Trump’s second live cabinet meeting, held on Thursday, March 26, to discuss the Iranian regime, war in Iran, and other subjects. Trump kicked off the meeting by offering an update on the conflict with Iran, saying that the Islamic regime is eager to make a deal to end the conflict.

However, while the meeting was on vital subjects, Trump, 79, occasionally veered away from the set course, bringing up what he thinks are also vital issues. During the meeting, the President rambled, talking about various subjects while his top administration people looked on. He was complaining about the cost of constructing the Federal Reserve building when he took a different turn.

Trump: You see this pen right here? This pen is very inexpensive. But it writes well. I like it. Sharpie. I came here. They had $1,000 pens. You hand out pens. You hand them to people. 30, 40 people. They were $1,000 a piece. Beautiful pen, ball point. I hand out to kids that… pic.twitter.com/mrEXypiA0o — Acyn (@Acyn) March 26, 2026

With a White House pen in his hand, Trump said, “You see this pen right here? This pen is very inexpensive. But it writes well. I like it. Sharpie.”

“When I came here. They had $1,000 pens. You hand out pens. You hand them to people. 30, 40 people. They were $1,000 a piece,” he continued. “Beautiful pen, ball point. I hand out to kids that don’t know. It’s kids getting a pen for $1,000. They have no idea what it is.”

Along the way, the President did an imitation of a child, saying, “What is this, mommy?” Meanwhile, in his ramble, he vented that kids don’t know what they are. They are just a pen.

Trump told his live audience that rather than using a $1,000 pen that doesn’t work, he called Sharpie themselves, telling the company he wanted pens. However, he didn’t want them to say the name “Sharpie” when he is signing contracts as the U.S. President.

Trump explained that the company said, “Well, I can make it nicer,” to which he reportedly said, “What can you do?” and got the response, “I’ll paint it black,” to which he responded, “I said, ‘That’s nice.’”

He then complained that the expensive pen didn’t work well. “I had another problem. They didn’t write well. I sign – no ink. I have all you people looking and saying there must be something wrong with Trump. There is no ink in the pen. It cost $1,000.”

The President held up a Sharpie while bragging that he is replacing $1,000 White House pens with $5 Sharpies. According to Trump, the representative from Sharpie even said they could paint the White House on the pen in gold, calling it, “almost real gold.” Moreover, he also suggested that they could put his signature on the pens.

At that point, Trump seemed to realize he was rambling. He told the room that his rant about pens wasn’t staged, saying, “I just saw the pen sit there. I thought that this is an example of how $25 million spent by me at the Federal Reserve building would be a better job than $4 billion that they’re spending.”

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The US president then returned to complaining about the cost of the renovations at the Federal Reserve. Donald Trump then declared, “I love the government like I love myself economically. I want to save money.”