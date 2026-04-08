Trump’s Iran Ceasefire Faces a Hidden Threat from Simple Words

President Donald Trump recently announced a ceasefire plan with Iran through a statement. However, there were reportedly three words missing from the English translation of the ceasefire statement. Reports suggest the missing words could complicate the interpretation of the agreement.

According to reporting by The Associated Press, the 10-point ceasefire plan did not include the words “acceptance of enrichment.” The phrase refers to Iran’s nuclear enrichment program, according to the report.

🚨Trump shares Iran’s official statement on the two week ceasefire: pic.twitter.com/gyIuOrJthy — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) April 7, 2026

Iranian diplomats first shared the Farsi-language statement with English-speaking journalists. However, the previously mentioned words were not included in the English statement.

There is no confirmation about whether the words were intentionally left out or whether it was a genuine mistake. The uncertainty remains notable given Trump’s repeated statements about limiting Iran’s nuclear program. He has often spoken about it during press conferences.

CNN Confirms Iran Ceasefire Statement, Clashes Erupt Over Early Claims Just hours after the Iran–U.S. ceasefire was announced, CNN insists its report came directly from verified Iranian officials and state media, pushing back against Trump’s denials. The fragile truce is… pic.twitter.com/Looe53LcTo — Washington Eye (@washington_EY) April 8, 2026

In a recent Truth Social post, Trump disputed the ceasefire statement later reported by CNN on April 8, 2026. Anonymous Iranian officials reportedly first shared the statement with the publication.

Within just hours of the statement, Trump called the 10-point ceasefire plan reported by CNN “fraudulent,” according to The Independent. This is contradictory, especially because Trump had shared a statement relayed by an English version of Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Seyed Abbas Araghchi’s, ceasefire announcement.

Araghchi stated that if military power no longer attacks Iran, their “powerful armed forces” would cease their defensive operations. Furthermore, they gave a timeline of two weeks for the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz. Pakistani diplomats reportedly requested this.

Shortly after Trump’s remarks about CNN, the White House shared a statement about Iran’s ceasefire. They did so at 4:26 AM on April 8, 2026. In the statement, they claimed Trump also had a conversation with both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, like Iran.

The statement also claims that it would be a “double-sided ceasefire.” This means that neither country would attack the other until they reach appropriate conclusions. The statement also confirmed the Trump administration had received a 10-point statement from Iran.

🚨 President Donald J. Trump makes a statement on Iran: pic.twitter.com/9mqTayL0Q3 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 7, 2026

However, the exact details about the ceasefire conditions remain classified until further notice. The White House also explained the reported purpose behind the two-week ceasefire.

Apparently, most of the points have been negotiated. And the finer details were being ironed out. Trump claimed through the statement that he and Iran will be spending this time further negotiating the conditions to finalize and “consummate it.”

The statement ended by suggesting that the resolution of the long-standing issue was a positive development. However, it remains uncertain whether the White House, the Farsi-language statement from Iran, or CNN’s reporting will be viewed as the definitive account moving forward.

However, for now, the White House has claimed that the conflict between Iran and the United States might be nearing an end.