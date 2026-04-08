Inside the “Workable” 10-Point Iran Proposal Trump Accepted to Ceasefire

The conflict between the United States and Iran is moving toward a temporary ceasefire, according to statements from both sides. President Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social account about the “workable” proposal he received from Iran, which would be the basis of further negotiations.

The 10-point proposal includes compensation to Iran for damages, lifting sanctions against the country, ending regional hostilities, and establishing a protocol for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, according to the NY Times.

Iran says the U.S. agreed to: 1—Commitment to non-aggression

2—Continuation of Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz

3—Acceptance of uranium enrichment

4—Lifting of all primary sanctions

5—Lifting of all secondary sanctions

6—Termination of all UN Security Council resolutions… https://t.co/eYys2CG5j7 — Clash Report (@clashreport) April 7, 2026

Iran’s proposal included ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz under a controlled system managed by its military. The system could cost about $2 million per vessel, according to the New York Times.

The Times of Israel noted that Iran also demanded that the U.S. allow its uranium enrichment program. On these demands, Trump has yet to confirm which he would accept, as both countries are set to engage in diplomatic talks soon in Pakistan, as reported by Fox News.

Trump also posted about the ceasefire on his Truth Social account.

Here, he wrote, “Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks.”

He further added, “We received a 10-point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate. Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated.”

JUST IN: Laura Ingraham says she just got off the phone with President Trump after he announced a 2-week ceasefire in Iran, says he is “seriously optimistic.” “I just got off the phone with President Trump…” “I literally just had to rewrite the whole show. He was extremely… pic.twitter.com/TJDiFGh7cE — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 7, 2026

According to the South China Morning Post, while talking to Agence France-Presse shortly after the announcement, Trump stated this was a “Total and complete victory. 100 percent. No question about it.”

While mentioning the uranium, which was a key issue in the conflict, Trump commented, “That will be perfectly taken care of, or I wouldn’t have settled.”

Trump even stated that he believed China helped Iran to enter peace talks with the United States and accept the two-week ceasefire deal.

The situation is not completely clear right now, and the long-term road to peace ahead can be “bumpy,” as noted by the BBC. However, oil prices fell below $100 per barrel, while US stock futures rose after the announcement.