Trump Announces ‘Big Day For World Peace’ As U.S. and Iran Reach Diplomatic Deal

After a last-minute diplomatic deal was reached between the United States and Iran, mediated in part by Pakistan, establishing a two-week ceasefire, President Donald Trump called it a “big day for world peace” in a social media post.

He took to Truth Social and wrote, “A big day for World Peace! Iran wants it to happen, they’ve had enough! Likewise, so has everyone else! The United States of America will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz.”

US President Trump: A big day for World Peace! Iran wants it to happen, they’ve had enough! Likewise, so has everyone else! US will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz. There will be lots of positive action! Big money will be made. Iran can start the… pic.twitter.com/FeHQEoyS9M — Current Report (@Currentreport1) April 8, 2026

“There will be lots of positive action! Big money will be made. Iran can start the reconstruction process. We’ll be loading up with supplies of all kinds, and just ‘hangin’ around’ in order to make sure that everything goes well,” the POTUS added.

He added, “I feel confident that it will. Just like we are experiencing in the U.S., this could be the Golden Age of the Middle East!!!”

In the days leading up to the ceasefire, the U.S. and Iran were on the brink of a wider conflict, often described as a potential ‘Iran war’ or broader escalation.

The President had issued strong public threats against Iran, including warnings about striking power plants, bridges, and even said he would push Iran “back to the stone ages” if it didn’t comply with U.S. demands.

As part of the deal, the key condition from the U.S. was that Iran must immediately and safely reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran had restricted, causing a major backlog of tankers and spiking global oil concerns, according to Newsweek.

Big news: The US and Iran have reached a two-week ceasefire deal tied to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Is this the diplomatic breakthrough the world has been waiting for?#US #Iran #StraitOfHormuz #BreakingNews — Watching Trending (@WT_Trending) April 8, 2026

According to the deal, the U.S. will suspend further bombing or attacks on Iran for two weeks. Similarly, Iran will agree to reopen the strait to international shipping.

Trump mentioned that the U.S. will help manage the resulting surge in ship traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

As per the deal, both nations will begin talks, and Iran can start reconstruction while the U.S. provides supplies and stays engaged.

Iran has portrayed the deal as a victory, claiming the U.S. accepted much of it, whereas Trump has presented it as the U.S. achieving objectives and moving to a lasting peace, Newsweek reported.

The ceasefire is a high-stakes pause after weeks of escalation that started in late February 2026.

The U.S. and Iran’s conflict deeply affected the Strait of Hormuz, as it serves as the primary exit route for oil and natural gas exports from major producers such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, and Iran.

Reopening of the Hormuz would allow reconstruction, stabilize markets, and would also prevent wider economic damage.