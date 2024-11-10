Plastic Surgeons Explain Why Melania Trump Looked Different on Election Day: "She Probably Had..."

Melania Trump is once again facing speculation on her recent appearance alongside her husband Donald Trump at a polling station near Mar-a-Lago. On Election Day, dressed in Dior, the former model and soon-to-be First Lady wore large sunglasses indoors, an unusual choice that reignited theories about her facial appearance and even her identity, with some suggesting she may have been a body double.

Yo, am I crazy, or is that a fake Melania standing next to him? 😆 pic.twitter.com/yqnwgvBkMf — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) November 5, 2024

Plastic surgeons told DailyMail that the differences in Melania’s appearance were not entirely surprising, given the scrutiny and long campaign season. Dr. Dennis Schimpf, a South Carolina-based cosmetic plastic surgeon, said Mrs. Trump has “probably had additional filler work done anticipating” the media spotlight following a potential Donald victory. Schimpf added that the fresh filler could explain some of the facial changes that observers noted, including what appeared to be slightly higher cheekbones and shallower smile lines next to her mouth.

That is fake Melania. Pictured is Melania at MSG compared to today. Bone structure is not even close. pic.twitter.com/4MoHdjrnO6 — Steve McGarrett (@mcgarrett_5O) November 5, 2024

However, Dr. Thomas Barnes, a Newport Beach plastic surgeon, offered a different perspective, attributing her appearance to possible exhaustion and the stresses of the campaign. “She just looked plain tired,” Dr. Barnes stated, explaining that Melania’s absence from the final stretch of the campaign likely indicated a need for rest. He added, “She’s probably not been sleeping, she’s probably a little bit dehydrated in the face, perhaps she’s lost a little weight.”

Melania’s been wearing sunglasses inside all day today. pic.twitter.com/4Wv3PwyA2h — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 5, 2024

Dr Schimpf also noted that the sunglasses might have served a practical purpose if she had recently undergone treatments that caused bruising, such as cheek or undereye fillers. “She could have had some undereye and cheek filler. That often causes bruising, so it makes sense that she would be wearing sunglasses,” he suggested. On the other hand, Dr. Barnes raised the possibility of a makeup mishap, saying “A simple makeup mishap, where some mascara or powder got in her eye, left her with red, dry eyes, which is not going to look good on a model-looking person."

Adding to the intrigue, Dr. Brian Reagan, another Newport Beach-based plastic surgeon, noted that her jawline on Election Day appeared 'narrower than Melania’s typical structure.' He pointed to the Morpheus 8 technique, a non-surgical treatment using radiofrequency and microneedling to tighten the skin and stimulate collagen production, as a possible reason for the change. According to him, this method, combined with the high-end skincare and wellness resources at Melania’s disposal, could help maintain her youthful appearance without surgery.

Apart from the surgeons, some fans speculated that the woman accompanying Donald on Election Day might be Melania's body double, a theory which, according to Irish Star, surfaced in 2017. This posits that Melania uses a body double at public events, with supposed 'evidence' including facial differences, changes in physical stature, or subtle shifts in behaviour. Social media users have frequently noted physical differences, suggesting a 'stand-in' appears at events when the real Melania is unavailable or avoiding public life. Despite the fervor, there’s no verified proof behind the theory. Donald himself dismissed these claims as 'fake news.'