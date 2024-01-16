Oprah Winfrey Leads A-List Stars in Critique of 'Revolting' Cuisine at Critics Choice Awards

The Critics Choice Awards 2024, a night of glitz and glamour for the film and TV industry, took an unexpected turn as A-list stars, including Oprah Winfrey and Fantasia Barrino, expressed their disdain for the culinary offerings at the star-studded event. The pizzas on offer seemed to have missed the mark, drawing sharp critiques from celebrities.

‘The Color Purple’ cast react to the Critics Choice Awards serving pizza in a bag:



“Where are the lamb chops?” pic.twitter.com/QNQi1tixll — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 15, 2024

In a video shared on Instagram, The Color Purple's Barrino, along with Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, and Winfrey, were captured receiving their unconventional meal – boxes of charcuterie and pizza in a bag. Barrino, deadpanning the camera, humorously inquired, "Where are the lamb chops?" Henson embraced the unconventional meal, grabbing a slice, while Brooks sported a smile with her pizza. However, Winfrey decided to forego the culinary experience, pointing to her lips and declaring, "I'm not messing up my lips!"

Pizza in a bag is so funny, I’m sorry. Critics Choice never beating the second-class awards show allegations. https://t.co/moSuSZMm17 — Mike (@michaelcollado) January 15, 2024

The dissatisfaction didn't end there, as film producer Jen D'Angelo took to social media to share her less-than-subtle review, branding the pizza as 'absolutely revolting' and comparing it to something '3-D printed,' as per Mirror. Even during the awards ceremony, actor Paul Giamatti mocked the meal in his acceptance speech, humorously stating, "Serious guys, I need that endorsement. So let’s all just pray for me. Everybody get their pizza in a bag, by the way? I think that’d be a good endorsement. Paul Giamatti for pizza in a bag," as per People.

Y'all they were handing out slices of pizza in bags to the celebrities at the critics choice awards. Pizza for folks in clothes that costs $$$. pic.twitter.com/VvQFC6xtgc — Clara (@thatclarafied) January 15, 2024

The Critics Choice Awards, held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, celebrated the best films and television programs of the previous year. Everything Everywhere All at Once won big at the prestigious award on the night, with A-list celebrities gracing the red carpet in anticipation of the event. Stars such as Matt Smith, Abby Elliott, and host Chelsea Handler added to the glittering spectacle.

paul about to do this again with his critics choice award 😭 pic.twitter.com/DxLy3RxDT1 — ad me day!! (@goslingsfilms) January 15, 2024

Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin expressed pride in recognizing outstanding films and the talented individuals behind them. He emphasized that the accolades stem from the diverse opinions of more than 600 critics and entertainment reporters, reaching millions of people with their insights throughout the year. Despite the unconventional dining experience, The Color Purple cast remained in high spirits at the event. Nominated for various categories, including Best Picture, Best Acting Ensemble, Best Costume Design, and Best Hair and Makeup. While the movie didn't secure a win on Sunday, the cast has been steadfast in supporting one another on the red carpet and at events, dating back to before the film premiered in theaters on December 25th.

In the grand scheme of things, the Critics Choice Awards provided a platform for the entertainment industry to come together and celebrate achievements. However, the unexpected focus on the 'revolting' food has added a quirky touch to the star-studded evening, proving that even A-listers can't resist expressing their opinions on unexpected culinary experiences.

