‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Reacts to Social Media Criticism Post-Split From Kody Brown

Meri Brown, a well-known star of the popular reality television program Sister Wives, recently found herself in a debate on social media. The 52-year-old reality star handled it gracefully, displaying resiliency. This follows her public breakup with her husband Kody Brown.

Meri proudly showcased her lively attitude in a social media post she posted while on a work trip to New York City. She was pictured in the famous M&M store wearing M&M-themed clothing and smiling playfully for the camera. "Tell me your name is Meri Brown without telling me your name is Meri Brown," she wrote in the caption.

However, a follower's seemingly innocent remark caused a brief misunderstanding. The commenter wrote, "You are Meri, but not Brown." Meri, who is renowned for openness, simply replied, "I actually am lol!" to confirm her identity. Later, the commentator emphasized the cultural distinctions by stating that when a couple divorces in the Netherlands, last names instantly revert. It was a small international misunderstanding, per The U.S. Sun.

Meri also revealed a few details about her involvement in a business meeting while she was in New York City. She wore a chic green blazer with a burgundy top in a picture with a friend of hers. She implied that she was changing and growing herself in her caption, which said, "Leveling up my life and business is something I'm taking a very active role in." Meri proceeded by expressing her gratitude for the acquaintances she had made and emphasized how placing oneself in challenging circumstances may result in supportive relationships.

She wrote, "As I've worked on myself and this process over the past few years, I've crossed paths and become friends with so many amazing women who are doing the same. When you put yourself in situations of growth and change, the right people enter your life at the right time to be a light, to be a reminder, and to support you in your journey."

Although Meri withheld specifics regarding her most recent business activities, it is clear that she is committed to growing both emotionally and professionally. Back at home, Meri's struggles are caused by her ex-husband Kody's choice to not accept their child Leon's transition. A source told The Sun, "She will pick Leon over Kody every day." Leon, who uses they/them pronouns, publicly came out as transgender in June 2022.

“Someone recently told me that I didn’t have to have all of my s–t figured out in order for me to share myself with the world. So here’s me, definitely not having almost any of my s–t figured out, to let you know that I am trans [sic],” they wrote on Instagram, per Intouch. “My name is Leon or Leo (I love both) and my pronouns are they/them.”

They added, "I remember the first time that I knew I wasn’t a girl. I was pretty young & unfortunately, I grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive. so I continued to be socialized as a girl & later a woman. And here’s the thing, I’m finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. and that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic."

They further stated, "Being queer & trans are definitely some of my favorite parts of myself. and yet, there are so many things that I am learning to love about myself through this process. here’s to me getting to know myself, share myself, and continually evolve to be the person I am, to be my favorite self in all contexts." They are now married to Audrey Kriss. After dating for two years, Leon proposed to her in January 2019.

