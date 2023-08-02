‘The View’s Co-host Sara Haines Throws a Snarky Comment at Joy Behar Over Her Internship Experience

Sara Haines is renowned for her witty remarks on the phenomenal show, The View. Her versatility and vigor along with her quick thought process make her a true asset to the show. In a recent episode of the show, Haines had quite the response for her co-host Joy Behar during a conversation about internship experiences and life before The View.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

Also Read: The View’s Sara Haines Reveals Why She Is Not Wearing Her Wedding Ring Amid Divorce Rumors

Thursday's episode of The View was undoubtedly one for the books, especially after the conversation between Behar and Haines. On account of 'National Intern Day' earlier last week, each host recalled their experiences as interns. The discussion was quite nostalgic for each of them as they fondly recollected memories that have certainly taught them much and propelled them in their respective careers, per The Sun.

It was Whoopi Goldberg who initiated the conversation about the infamous yet notable holiday. After which each began sharing in order. Alyssa Farah Griffin mentioned that she once interned at the prestigious Capitol Hill. Guest Host Rachel Lindsay [Sunny Hostin's substitute] revealed that she interned at the birthplace of legendary Basketball players - the NBA.

Also Read: 'The View's' Sara Haines Brutally Throws Shade At Co-hosts & Admits That Their Advice Isn’t 'The Best’

When it was Joy Behar's turn to talk about her plethora of experiences, she specifically mentioned working at a mental hospital. "I worked at a mental hospital," confessed Behar. The audience and panel giggled in unison. Before Behar could continue, Haines interrupted with a witty statement of her own. "It doesn't count if you were a patient Joy!" she said with a snark.

Image Source: ABC

Also Read: Ana Navarro Snaps at Co-host Sara Haines for ‘Pointing’ at Her During Live Discussion on ‘The View’

Haines then continued to elaborate on her own story of interning while in college. The host revealed that because there was a lack of opportunities in her town. During summer, she'd often take up a job of waitressing or babysitting to help settle bills. As soon as Haines concluded, a sweet moment followed that left audience members in awe.

To honor their beloved interns who work passionately with much determination, Goldberg invited The View interns on stage. The interns - Edna, Cam, and Sam were found to be full of pride and joy as they were invited on stage. They were met with cheers of encouragement and love from the audience and the hosts who welcomed them.

Image Source: ABC

Behar didn't seem to take Haines' comment that seriously as she responded with a smile on her face and moved on from the conversation. The renowned author had previously revealed working at the said institute for an interview with TIME Magazine. Joel Stein recorded the interview on April 26, 1999. In the interview, Behar was primarily asked about her book after which the conversation shifted to her work experience.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew H. Walker

Upon being asked about her experience as an English teacher, Behar mentioned that she had "lots of jobs". She confessed, "I worked at a mental facility for a while," to which Stein curtly asked "How was that?" Behar pondered over it for a bit. Then upon careful recollection, ironically concluded, "Crazy".

References:

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8724064/the-view-sara-haines-joy-behar-mental-hospital-internship/

https://content.time.com/time/magazine/article/0,9171,990829,00.html

https://tvshowsace.com/2023/07/30/the-view-co-host-hits-joy-behar-with-backhanded-insult/

https://www.thedailybeast.com/joy-behars-new-point-of-view

More from Inquisitr

Joy Behar Mocks Sara Haines’ for Her Zipper-Front Dress on ‘The View’: "Tried Her Dress on Backward"

Whoopi Goldberg Warns 'The View' Host Sara Haines After She Repeatedly Threw Stuff at Show's Producer