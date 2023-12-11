Taylor Swift was present during Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, cheering for her tight-end boyfriend Travis Kelce. For the intense game, the Lavender Haze hitmaker opted to wear a vintage red-and-black Chiefs sweatshirt from the 1990s, which she purchased from a local Kansas City store called Westside Storey. Swift was briefly seen enjoying the game with Kelce's mother Donna in the private suite. Swift looked happy, even though Donna's face was partially obscured by a water bottle in the pictures. However, commentator Tony Romo's announcement 'highlighted' Swift's presence when he said, "As you see, Kelce's wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience," before correcting himself and saying, "I'm sorry—girlfriend."

As per ET Online, many of the couple's fans may dismiss Romo's gaffe as wishful thinking but the video has since gone viral on social media. The Wildest Dreams songstress acknowledged the excitement that surrounded her game appearances and the NFL's coverage during her interview with Time, when she was named the 2023 Person of the Year. "I don't know how they know what suite I'm in," Swift explained about being spotted during every game. "There's a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don't know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don't know if I'm being shown 17 times or once." She added, "I'm just there to support Travis" and that "I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."

As per People, the $250 vintage WAG sweater she donned for her appearance at the game on Sunday is no longer listed on the store's website since it sold out instantly. Swift accessorized the throwback outfit with her go-to red lip color. The Blank Space songstress also confirmed the relationship during her recent interview saying, "[It] all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell... We started hanging out right after that. So we had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for because we got to get to know each other."

"I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game. We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date," Swift revealed while confirming that the couple started dating before making a public appearance together. As per People, Swift was spotted briefly with Donna for the third time on Sunday since attending previous games. “Donna likes Taylor and thinks she’s very sweet and down to earth," a close source had shared earlier. In the December/January cover piece on Travis published in WSJ Magazine, Donna informed the publication that since he started dating Taylor earlier this year, her son is "happier than I’ve seen him in a long time .... God bless him. He shot for the stars!"

