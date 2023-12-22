‘The View’ Panel Pissed With Oprah Winfrey for Staying Absent During ‘The Color Purple’ Special Segment

Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey were members of the original cast of The Colour Purple in 1985. Both of these amazing actresses' reunion was eagerly awaited by fans of the well-liked daytime talk show The View during its live segment. Winfrey did not, however, appear to be pushing the movie on the broadcast. In addition to Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, and Danielle Brooks, Goldberg also makes an appearance in the latest movie. In the episode with director Blitz Bazawule on December 13, the entire ensemble brought joy to the viewers with their presence. “‘The View’ is pissed that Oprah avoided ‘The View,'” a source told Page Six.

Meanwhile, Winfrey made appearances on several other programs, including Sherri, The Drew Barrymore Show, and CBS Mornings, hosted by her best friend Gayle King. Another source updated that although The View usually airs live, the Dec. 13 episode was “taped on Nov. 27 when [Oprah] wasn’t available". Goldberg, however, “had an incredible moment with the cast during the segment. Everyone was thrilled with what aired… It was a very emotional day for Whoopi. It was a wonderful moment,” the source added.

Winfrey, one of the producers of the iconic film recorded a special commercial for the show's "Favorite Things" segment to make up for her absence. Additionally, a representative for Winfrey's Harpo production firm said, “As one of the producers, there have been appearances Ms. Winfrey did not participate in with the cast, and was unable to be in New York when this segment was filmed right after Thanksgiving. She is overjoyed to see the cast have their moment.”

Winfrey was nominated for her role in the original film back in 1985, "I'd never been to a movie set. Doing the [original] film was the most important thing that had ever happened to me and continues to be a central theme in my life," she continued sharing with People while adding. "It's as big a miracle as my whole life has been because I didn’t know one single soul in the business." "This is the reason I ended up owning my show, why I learned to surrender, do the hardest work, and then let that work go. The Color Purple is why I created the culture at my company Harpo that I did because I had seen at Steven Spielberg’s Amblin that you can own your studio [and] make a family of your work," the media mogul added. "That movie was a spiritual grounding for me."

Based on novelist Alice Walker's 1982 novel of the same name, Spielberg, 76, produced the 1982 film adaptation in addition to working with Winfrey as a producer. The plot summary of The Color Purple, suggests a "musical adaptation of Alice Walker's novel about the lifelong struggles of an African-American woman living in the South during the early 1900s."

