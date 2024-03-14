North West Mocks Dad Kanye West by Donning 'Scruffy Beard' and Dollar-Bill Bonnet

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West has taken the world by storm! The youngster is already an internet sensation with her fun-filled videos on TikTok - monitored by her mother closely. Moreover, she’s also astonished her fans by appearing in her dad’s Vultures album earlier this year. Many have greatly praised her vocal and rap skills and fans are still fawning over her. West and her father are known to have a close bond and are often spotted spending much time with each other. Recently, the Talking [Again] singer hilariously ‘mocked’ her dad just after announcing her upcoming album, Elementary School Dropout at her father’s concert in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday.

Per The U.S. Sun, West took to TikTok to share a heartwarming carousel of a few memorable moments of her week. In her fun-filled carousel, she featured pictures of her having a gala with a few friends and a hysterical picture of what appeared to be her Flashing Lights singer dad.

West appeared to be donning a chic dollar print bonnet followed by a grey printed t-shirt - something West’s dad often sports in public. However, the highlight of her entire look was the makeup on her face. With broad brows and a scruffy beard, she appeared to be a spitting image of her father!

West and her dad were recently in Paris, busy promoting his album abroad. The duo spent much time together roaming the streets of Paris with her step-mom, Bianca Censori. It appears that the two peas in a pod were having a grand time, indulging in some local cuisine. Whether or not more pictures of her allegedly mimicking her famous father would be released is highly anticipated.

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT... North West just announced new album on the way.



Via iamkevinwong. pic.twitter.com/cjocy1i7dD — YEFANATICS (@yefanatics) March 11, 2024

Since her mom strictly monitors her account, the series of pictures disabled comments on the post. However, should comments have been enabled, she’d have surely had a positively beaming response from fans who adore her. She shared other snaps on the post including a day out with her friend at what appears to be a zoo.

If we can’t get a ye album at least we can get a north one — Fax (@nftfaxx) March 11, 2024

They seemed to have paid a visit to a turtle pond and even flaunted their friendship bracelets. Additionally, her cousin Penelope Disick was also in view! She seemed to be striking a few poses along with West. The youngster might be enjoying some time to relax before releasing her highly anticipated album.

As mentioned earlier, the crowd went wild when West announced the launch of her new album. Accompanied by her father who had a masked face, she boldly stood next to him and began speaking. She revealed, “Hi, it’s Northie, and I’ve been working on an album. And it’s called Elementary School Drop Out.” Details about her album including a release date, are still under wraps.