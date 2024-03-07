Rihanna Once Gave a Snarky Response When Asked About Her Dating Ashton Kutcher

Like many other famous people, Rihanna has had her fair share of uncomfortable interviews throughout her successful career. Fortunately for her, the Barbadian singer is adept at cutting off insensitive inquiries from reporters.

In 2012, after she and Ashton Kutcher were spotted together earlier in the year, suspicions of a possible romance between the two started to circulate. When Rihanna was in London for a press event for the movie Battleship in 2012, a reporter praised the singer for her ability to interact with people and her fans and asked if she was happy with her personal life, as per The Things.

The reporter then asked her whether Kutcher would visit her while she was there. During the press conference, when this awkward question was posed, Rihanna snapped back at the reporter's "disappointing" question and promptly ended the rumors. "Wow, how disappointing was that question," she said. "I'm happy and I'm single if that's what you're really asking."

Rihanna and Ashton Kutcher made news in 2012 for their alleged relationship. Kutcher had split from his wife, Demi Moore, at the time, though their divorce would not be formalized until 2013. Meanwhile, Ri was doing what she does best: producing wonderful music and having a good time. According to Extra, the two initially met at a friend's house in December 2011, when they exchanged phone numbers and made arrangements to hang out.

"Rihanna has told friends [Ashton is] funny and cute. Both of them love a good time and think they're too busy for anything serious just yet," a source reportedly told The Sun. Given their recent splits from high-profile ex-partners—Kutcher from Moore and Ri from Chris Brown—it's understandable that they'd wanted to keep their "8-week fling" private, no matter how "hot and heavy" it was. "[Rihanna] is starting to inquire about Kabbalah sessions with his rabbi," another source claimed. "If she and Ashton are getting really close, she wants to be able to understand it."

Although the Ashton Kutcher question was quite frustrating, RiRi is generally quite clever and humorous. She recently hilariously roasted a reporter as well. In May 2018, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were getting married, everyone was interested in which notable individuals were invited, according to POPSUGAR.

At the launch party for her Savage x Fenty collection that week, Rihanna was asked by an Access Hollywood reporter if she had received an invitation to the royal wedding. Her reaction was priceless.

When you get roasted by @Rihanna 😂🔥 Riri is clearly not keeping up with the #royalwedding! pic.twitter.com/xeJQePcVi0 — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) May 11, 2018

"Why would you think I'm invited?" she asked, and the reporter responded, "I don't know, you met him!" Rihanna very quickly said, "Okay, you met me. You think you're coming to my wedding?" The reaction made everybody laugh so much that even Access Hollywood posted the interaction on Twitter, captioning it, "When you get roasted by @Rihanna! Riri is clearly not keeping up with the #royalwedding!"

Rihanna’s always asking reporters back on how they feel 🥺 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/7aq2OOaAp5 — Fenty Headlines (@FentyHeadlines) May 2, 2023

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 15, 2023. It has since been updated.