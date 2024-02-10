Here's Why Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Disabled Her DMs Amid His Romance With Taylor Swift

A breakup isn't easy, and a split from a public figure is far from it. Kayla Nicole, the ex-girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce, learned it the hard way. Recently, the sports journalist appeared on the Behind the Likes podcast and revealed how online trolls prompted her to disable her Instagram comment section and direct messages.

Nicole and Kelce began dating in 2017 and were in an on-again-off-again relationship for a period of five years. Although it's unclear when and how they initially met, she previously revealed they first connected on Instagram. The fitness influencer said he stalked her in a since-deleted Instagram Story.

"He had been following me and insta-flirting for a few months. All double taps and no DM. Soooo, after a little liquid courage and a pep talk from @iqueenb (something along the lines of 'WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR'), I DM'd him on New Year's." In 2020, they finally split.

Fast forward, Kelce is now dating pop sensation Taylor Swift. Their relationship has gained extreme media traction, and NFL/Swift fans are obsessed with the new couple. Although Nicole has moved on, people on social media have been calling her names- right, left, and center, per Marca.

The sports enthusiast told hosts, Winter Blanco and Chy Fontenette, "I turned off my comments recently. You can't DM me anymore because people just talk crazy, and I've had enough. I'm exhausted; I'm tired. It's a new year, and, to be honest, it's the same me. So, in order for it to be a new me, I need to do some new things."

She previously complained of being a target of online trolls. The on-air journalist defended herself amid the high-profile romance between Kelce and Swift and claimed people unearthed her dating history with the Kansas City Chief's tight end.

In a lengthy open letter, Nicole wrote, "They'll say you deserve the backlash and embarrassment. Because of your Blackness, you should have known better. They'll even try to tie your value to your net worth. But Black girl, please remember your value lies elsewhere. Your value is deep within your heart."

The content creator told PEOPLE turning to therapy and physical activity helped her cope with the breakup with ex-boyfriend Kelce. "I genuinely say this and mean this — I don't like who I am when I don't work out," further saying that she hit the gym first thing in the morning. "I'm naturally an anxious person. I've had some bouts with depression."

So, when it came to dealing with heartbreak, it was an epiphany for the fitness freak who learned that "It's one thing to be physically fit, but it's another thing to be mentally fit." Nicole further revealed, "It was like I was working out, I was in really great shape, but I felt like sh-- and I was sad, and I was having a hard time getting out of bed."

She added, "It got to the point where I was like, 'Okay, what else can I possibly do?' So, I started to go to therapy."