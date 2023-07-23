Woman at Taylor Swift Concert Video Calls Ex-boyfriend During Her Iconic Breakup Song Performance

A woman became popular on TikTok after seemingly dialing her ex-boyfriend while she was at a Taylor Swift concert.

Calling people while you're in the midst of a musical euphoria isn't uncommon, and some people enjoy contacting others to make them feel included. However, it appears that a quite different motive was at work in this scenario. The woman, who was at Swift's Denver Concert, FaceTimed her former paramour to serenade him during one of the singer's most well-known breakup songs, according to a video posted on TikTok, per UNILAD.

A MENINA LIGOU PRO EX DELA ENQUANTO A TAYLOR CANTAVA WE ARE NEVER EVER GETTING BACK TOGETHER EU TO PASSANDO MAL KKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK pic.twitter.com/c4A9xdd3O9 — gab in the eras (@antiherotaylr) July 16, 2023

The woman in the video is heard shouting the song's lyrics to the man on video when Taylor was performing We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together on her Eras Tour. As the rest of the audience sings along, the man on the other end of the line doesn't seem particularly disturbed or impressed by the call.

In the comments, people expressed amazement at the clip. One user wrote: "The fact that he didn’t just like to hang up is so funny." Another added: "THIS IS GOLD." A third said: "This is so real of her."

Others claimed that if they had received a similar call, they would have behaved drastically differently. A viewer quipped: "I would have laughed so hard after hanging up." A different person said: "Bro was just like 'ok, why did you call'."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

On June 30 and July 1, when Taylor Swift brought her Eras Tour to the Queen City, Swifties packed the streets of Cincinnati. Both concerts attracted about 60,000 spectators, who packed Paycor Stadium with singing, dancing, and a lot of friendship bracelets. Swift, though, departed as suddenly as she had arrived, leaving fans distraught. All the excitement before Swift's concerts has given rise to a new post-concert emotion: sadness, per Cincinnati.com.

Swift's first Cincinnati show was attended by Puja Kedia, who then decided to purchase tickets for the second night as well. "The concert was a life-changing experience. The most beautiful and breathtaking event I’ve ever been to," said Kedia. "It’s difficult to put into words the exact feeling of the concert. It almost didn’t feel real being there in the same space as her."

✨I said, “Remember this moment,” in the back of my mind… ✨



Buy the solo ticket and travel alone. I had the best night ever with 73,000 new friends. Swifties are awesome and Taylor Swift is an iconic performer. Couldn’t have asked for a better trip. #DenverTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/w4NTTt1VN3 — Haylee (@hayleebaylee18) July 15, 2023

Kedia prepared for the show for months, practicing the words, crafting bracelets, and picking out clothes. She viewed live TikTok footage of Taylor Swift performances in other places every weekend. "When I hear her music play on the radio or in the car, I just have tears in my eyes from being sad that it’s over," she said.

"I have definitely felt the post-concert sadness/blues," said Heather Hayden, another fan who attended the Eras concert recently. "I feel (this was a) huge event to look forward to and now it’s over and I feel like I’ve lost something. I’ve been to many, many concerts, some really great ones, and have been sad when they were over but it was always a quickly fleeting feeling, unlike this which has stuck around."

