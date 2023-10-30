Kayla Nicole recently unfollowed married couple Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes on Instagram, and this has garnered a lot of attention due to Nicole's past relationship with Travis Kelce and his new high-profile romance with pop star Taylor Swift. Now, in an interview with People, Nicole shed some light on the nuances of the situation, explaining that there was more complexity and history to her ongoing relationships with the Mahomeses than what meets the eye.

Nicole said, "To everyone it's like, 'Oh, you broke up a year ago,' and that meant it's like a light switch; you turn it on and off, and everything goes dead and black, and you don't ever speak to anyone ever again. That's not reality." Instead, she stressed that she has 'ongoing relationships with all parties involved,' and it appears as though she has spoken to Brittany about the entire ordeal in private.

Nicole explained she felt it was important to break her silence on why she unfollowed the pair, saying, "I do think it's important to publicly address this because I did publicly unfollow people. The reality is I know these people in real life. And so, in real life, I've communicated to these people why I've had to publicly make the decisions that I made." Nicole went on, "For me, in my life, I have to move forward, and everyone has to respect that. And hopefully, when they respect that, that means that they're no longer inserting me into things that do not involve me."

Nicole and Brittany had become close friends during Nicole's five-year relationship with Kelce, Patrick's teammate in the Kansas City Chiefs, as per the Daily Mail. However, as Kelce's romance with Swift heated up, it appeared as though the dynamic between Brittany and Nicole changed, too. Nonetheless, the content creator clarified, "That's a lot of history and friendship there, that doesn't change overnight. But publicly, because things are happening so quickly and so publicly, I have to protect myself. That's really all that is. The love is still there... I still love my KC people and my KC community so much."

Though Nicole has fond Kansas City memories, she's now focused on her fitness brand Tribe Therepe and its relaunch. She's thrilled to reintroduce her 'feel-good fitness' approach, incorporating therapy insights into workouts. Nicole's path here wasn't smooth, including a painful breakup and mental health struggles. She candidly revealed, "I went through this major breakup, major life change, and I had lost a substantial amount of weight within a very short amount of time. I wasn't sleeping, I wasn't eating. I was really abusing melatonin to sleep at night." Though she looked fit, internally, she was struggling deeply. Nicole emphasized there was complexity behind the scenes that contrasted with her public perception.

Nicole's recent comments provide insight into the complex dynamics between herself, the Mahomes family, Kelce, and Swift. Nicole highlights the importance of mental well-being, stating, "I think that when your mind is in a healthy place, your body will follow."

