Hailey Bieber Sports Expensive Diamond Encrusted ‘B’ Pendant as She Soaks up the Sun in a Red Hat

It really is a strawberry girl summer, as Hailey Bieber promised.

The Rhode founder recently impressed in her most recent Instagram post with her strawberry girl beauty look, which has fake sun-kissed rose cheeks and overdone freckles which is trending on social media, reports Elle. She uploaded a picture dump to her 50 million followers that featured really stylish clothing, stunning glowy selfies, and what her fans loved the most: original accessories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

The post included a couple of excellent August outfits. In a close-up, Bieber can be seen using her "strawberry girl summer" cosmetics, which include pink blush and artificial freckles, while donning a red knit bucket hat. Her pink strawberry manicure was on display as she held the hat. Bieber was wearing her statement diamond-encrusted pendant necklace with the letter 'B' on it.

She followed it up with a mirror photo she had taken during a recent date night with her husband, musician Justin Bieber. She wore a gorgeous cherry-colored Magda Butrym Ruched Halter-Neck Midi Dress and credited hair and cosmetics artists Amanda Lee and Leah Darcy. In a subsequent slide, she sported an anklet, chunky black-and-white flip sandals, and a little beige square-neck slip dress. She also carried a tasty strawberry sticker on her phone cover.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

She captioned the photo with, "is currently watching all of sex and the city for the first time ever," making reference to the well-known Sarah Jessica Parker TV series set in New York City. Bieber confessed to being a very late first-time viewer of Sex and The City, the follow-up series of which, And Just Like That... season 2, is presently airing.

Her famous friends and followers were all astounded by the revelation that she'd never watched the iconic show. "Are u ok???? This is wild," Kim Kardashian wrote, while Maeve Riley commented, "First time ever?????!!!!!!" as Bieber's friend Lori Harvey commented, "Wait same!" Cosmopolitan Magazine's official handle also commented under the carousel, "The first time…EVER???"

Image Source: Getty Images | Matt Winkelmeyer

Recently, the model shared a guide for her makeup style on TikTok in case anyone else wanted to channel their inner Strawberry Summer. "So I’ve never done a voiceover before, but I wanted to do it for this video, walking you through how I do the strawberry make-up look," she said in the clip. "Then I went in with two cream blushes that I mix together—I can’t say where the cream blushes are from (wink wink)."

It's also important to note where Bieber applied her blush. The strawberry flush, which is applied to the apples of her cheeks and across the bridge of her nose, is all about seeming as though you've actually been outside, so placing it where the sun would naturally shine is crucial, as given in Vogue. She added, "And then I went in with the same two cream glasses that were on my cheeks and used that for my lip...Peptide lip treatment — and there you have it!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

