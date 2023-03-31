Gisele Bündchen Shares Her Daughter Vivian is Basically Her Twin Who Can Unlock Her Face ID

Gisele Bündchen, the former Victoria Secret supermodel is going through a self-awakening phase in life after her alleged divorce from NFL superplayer Tom Brady. In a recent cover story interview with Vanity Fair, she spoke at length about her life after the divorce and also addressed rumors about her dating life.

Bündchen also spoke about the positive equation she shares with her children, especially with her 10-year-old daughter Vivian Lake. She revealed that Vivi looks so much like her that the girl can unlock her phone via Face ID.

“Vivi is a tie-dye-clad aspiring horse jumper whose likeness to Bündchen is so uncanny that she can unlock her mother’s Face ID,” wrote interviewer Michelle Ruiz for the Vanity Fair feature.

Expressing pride over her daughter, Gisele said - “Vivi, my baby, is 10, and she’s very independent. I have dreams. I have my own dreams. You want to show them that, in life, you have to find real fulfillment, not living something that you’re not.”

She also expressed her gratitude to be able to spend quality time with her growing children - “My world was them,” she said of Vivian and Benjamin Rein, 13. “Do you know how grateful I am that I got that time for myself? I breastfed my kids until they were almost two years old. I was taking them to school every day. I was making them breakfast, lunch…. I was there.”

Speaking about having a flexible modeling career, she said, “I wanted to build the best possible relationship with Tom, Jack, and our children,” she wrote in her 2018 memoir Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life. “I am also a peacemaker who likes making everything better, easier, and more harmonious for the people I love.”

Bündchen also talked about her plans of settling in Costa Rica - “My dream was to raise my kids here. I didn’t get to be here as much as I’d like, but now I’m bringing them more often.” (Both are partially homeschooled.) Bündchen has a “village” of local friends and neighbors. On Friday nights, they make gluten-free pizzas in her outdoor oven, then circle the firepit holding sticks and sharing stories. A recent night’s topic: courage. Bündchen plays pickleball with Benjamin (“Benny”) and, every other day, rides horses with names like Pinta and Alcancía (“Piggybank”) through the countryside with Vivi. I join them on their afternoon ride to the beach, clumsily plodding through muddy streams, ducking under dangling palm fronds, and chasing the setting sun so Vivi can gallop along the shore. “If I never went to another city again,” Bündchen says, “I’d be perfectly happy.”