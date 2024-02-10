Elon Musk and Kanye West's 'Awkward' Interview Video Goes Viral, Fans Call it 'Hysterical'

Can you imagine two of the most polar opposite personalities sharing the same room for an interview? Well, it can’t get any wilder than Kanye West and Elon Musk in the same environment, having lively conversations, letting their minds wander about! With technology advancing each day, Patrick Blumenthal brought this viral video to life using two separate interviews by Charlie Rose from 2009 featuring Musk and West. What’s crazier is the flow of dialogue between the eminent figures. Blumenthal’s impressive skill has enabled a peek into how a real conversation might take place, and fans of the duo are here for it!

As noted by Boing Boing, Blumenthal took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a complete video of his masterpiece. The interview kicked off, with West saying, “You, know I feel like this is kind of appropriate.” To this, Musk agreed, adding, “Oh, yeah sure. Absolutely! I think that’s fair to say.” West explained, “Because, we talk about real issues, and we put a twist of humor on it so people can swallow the pill.”

Once more Musk agreed noting, “You can point to pretty much anything.” Their conversation gradually shifts from what they could discuss to spaceships, which is also the name of West’s song- Spaceships. In Musk’s original interview, he talked about the statistics of not just “buying a rocket” but also studying the science of it. Musk claimed, “The number of people that really understand rocketry in the world is a very small number.”

This is where things began to take off [pun intended] excerpts from West’s original interview took shape. Right on cue West claimed that he’s been seriously considering purchasing a rocket since he was in seventh grade. Do note that West has had a reputation of sometimes interrupting people before they finish speaking [The famous 2009 VMAs interruption featuring Taylor Swift]. With that in mind, just as Musk pointed out the ‘huge difference’ between studying rocketry and trying to reason with him, West bluntly responded: “No.”

The conversation elegantly cut to Musk enquiring about the need to study physics and West saying that “it’s not about[in this context physics]…it’s people.” He added, “It’s people that might be better programmers. But, where I think I really won is I had their heart. And I feel like that’s all you need.”

A banter between them continued with West trying to seemingly convince Musk of applying the art of focusing and achieving a goal. At one point West advised, “You got to take advantage of this. The world is your oyster.” Musk tried to get a response in but was blocked by the American Boy rapper’s claims of being a “genius in training.”

The conversation concluded with Musk noting his ongoing success with Tesla and how it’s revolutionized the use of electric cars. He was met with an impromptu rap composition by West, leaving him perplexed by the situation. West seemed oddly proud at the end of this! Fans simply loved the masterpiece which was later shared by ‘The Talk’ on their YouTube channel.

Many found it entertaining and gushed about how accurate it seemed. The first one said, “This is the best conversation that never happened.” Another beamed, “I appreciate this 100x more knowing that it’s not AI and you straight edited this. Genius! A final one states, “Hysterical. I’ve watched several times and cracked up each time. Thanks for posting.”