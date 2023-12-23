Nikki Haley's 4-Point Lag in New Hampshire Poll Sparks Donald Trump's Online Reaction

In a recent development that has sparked online fury, a poll unveiled this week has revealed that Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is trailing former President Donald Trump by a mere 4 points in New Hampshire. The findings in a December survey by American Research Group Inc. indicate that Trump commands 33% support, while Haley is not far behind, securing 29%, as per Fox59.

This close margin signifies a noteworthy achievement for the former U.N. ambassador, showcasing a visible narrowing of the gap between her and the persistent front-runner, Trump. The statistical proximity becomes even more intriguing when considering the poll's margin of error, which stands at 4 points. The survey also sheds light on the performance of other contenders in the Republican primary race. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie claims 13%, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis secures 6%, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy captures 5% support. The competitive landscape is evolving, and Haley seems to be positioning herself as a formidable challenger.

Amidst the political fervor, Haley exudes confidence, suggesting that Trump may be feeling the pressure as her support continues to climb. She points to a new ad targeting her as evidence of Trump's nervousness about her rising prominence in the polls. A spokesperson for Haley boldly declares that the race is narrowing down to a two-person competition between Haley and Trump, expressing hope for a face-off on the debate stage in Iowa.

However, Trump appears unfazed by the survey results. In an interview with conservative talk show host Hugh Hewitt, he dismisses concerns about the poll and Haley's chances in New Hampshire. Taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump labels the poll as "fake," using the moniker "Birdbrain" for Haley, a term he coined in September. In a characteristically bold statement, he accuses FoxNews of playing up the purported scam, challenging the credibility of the poll by claiming a "real poll" will follow.

Adding to the political drama, the endorsement of Haley by New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, last week provided a significant boost to her campaign. This support is particularly noteworthy given Sununu's candid criticism of Trump, predicting a potential second term for the former president to be marked by "chaos and distraction," as per The Hill. Trump responds with online attacks against Sununu, highlighting the intensity of the political rivalry. As the campaign dynamics unfold, another survey from the Saint Anselm College Survey Center reveals that Haley has doubled her support in the early voting state since September. This survey positions her at 30% of the likely Republican primary vote, trailing Trump by 14 points.

The American Research Group's survey of 600 likely Republican primary voters, conducted from Dec. 14-20, has ignited a flurry of reactions in the political arena. The dynamics are shifting, with Haley emerging as a formidable contender, and Trump leveraging online platforms to express his skepticism about the validity of the poll. The unfolding drama sets the stage for a closely watched Republican primary race in New Hampshire.

