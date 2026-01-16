Fire Department Report Details Injuries Sustained By Minneapolis ICE Shooting Victim

Minneapolis resident Renee Nicole Good’s death at the hands of an ICE agent continues to spark widespread outrage. On January 7, 2026, the mother of three was stopped by federal agents on the street in Minneapolis.

Following a verbal confrontation, Renee was asked to step out of her car. However, she refused to open the door and attempted to leave the scene.

Meanwhile, ICE agent Jonathan Ross fired three shots towards Renee, resulting in her death. The Trump administration claimed that the agent acted in “self-defense” after Renee attempted to ram her car into him.

However, viral footage from the scene contradicted the claim. The video showed Renee only reversing her car slightly to leave the venue. Her last words, as captured on camera, were “That’s fine, dude. I’m not mad at you,” suggesting the exchange ended calmly.

It remains unclear what led the officer to shoot her immediately after.

The Minneapolis Fire Department has now shared a first-hand report of the injuries sustained by Renee Nicole Good after she was shot to death.

The report, obtained by Minnesota Star Tribune, stated that the 37-year-old woman was found with severe bullet wounds in the chest, arm and head.

When paramedics arrived at the crime scene, they found Good unresponsive, with blood on her face and torso. She was not breathing and had an irregular pulse.

Renee’s body was eventually helped out of her car, which had rammed into several other parked vehicles, after she lost control following the shooting.

The paramedics brought her to the sidewalk so that they could administer medical help away from the scene of the incident, which was crowded with angry bystanders and coercing law-enforcement officers.

CPR was administered to Renee all the way on to the hospital since she was not breathing. Paramedics discontinued CPR at 10:30 am, after 48 minutes of constant efforts, after they failed to revive the woman. She was later pronounced dead.

Based on a fire department report, all three shots from ICE agent Ross likely hit Renee Good (which makes sense, because her vehicle was moving slowly and Ross’s gun hand was maybe two feet from her).

Additionally, the Fire Department report also detailed the conversation that took place between the 911 caller and the dispatcher. Transcripts mention that the officers shot at Renee Nicole Good because “she wouldn’t open her car door.”

The caller had added, “I witnessed it. Yes, bleeding. She tried to drive away, but crashed into the nearest vehicle that was parked. I saw blood all over the driver. Send an ambulance, please, ambulance please.”

As per Renee Nicole Good’s wife, Becca, the couple had just dropped off their six-year-old kid at school when the tragedy happened. Their dog was also in the car when the altercation took place.

Renee’s family attorney revealed that the couple knew about ICE raids taking place in their neighborhood. The attorney revealed Renee and Becca had stopped their car over there to observe the protest, with the intention of supporting and helping their neighbors.

Amid the growing unrest in Minneapolis following Renee’s fatal shooting, the Trump government continues to show support for ICE.

Just a day after the tragedy, Kristi Noem ended up labeling Renee’s behavior as “an act of domestic terrorism” while Trump called her “highly disrespectful” towards the officers.

However, the U.S. President soon turned coats and shifted towards a softer tone on the subject, once he got to know that the victim’s father was a GOP supporter.

Speaking with CBS News recently, Trump addressed the grieving father and said, “I want to say to the father that I love all our people. They can be on the other side. I would bet you that under normal circumstances, she was a very solid, wonderful person, but her actions were pretty tough.”

In other news, the victim’s family, in a letter shared to USA Today, talked about their grief and thanked everyone who reached out. They mentioned, “We want to thank everyone who has reached out in support of Renee and our family.”

“The kind of unending care we’ve been given during this time is exactly the kind that she gave to everyone. Nae was the beautiful light of our family and brought joy to anyone she met. She was relentlessly hopeful and optimistic, which was contagious. We all already miss her more than words could ever express.” the letter stated.