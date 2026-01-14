8 ICE Agents Harass Another Woman in Minneapolis Days After Killing Renee Nicole Good

ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) agents are facing criticism again. Video footage captured in Minneapolis on Tuesday shows a confrontation involving masked officers surrounding a woman seated in her car as residents gathered nearby. The officers repeatedly ordered her to move the vehicle, attempted to open the door, and ultimately smashed the front passenger window.

“I’m disabled and trying to go to the doctor — that’s why I couldn’t move,” the woman is heard saying, as agents removed her from the car. She fell to the ground while onlookers urged officers to let her go.

A resident called out, “Help that woman. Why don’t you help someone instead of hurting people?” Three agents restrained her against the vehicle before placing her in handcuffs. One user below the viral video commented, “This is beyond disgusting. These clowns are the definition of pure trash.”

Today at 34 & Park in Minneapolis, a woman tried to drive down the street where a protest had broken out in front of a home ICE was raiding, saying she had a doctor apt to get to. ICE agents busted out her windows, cut off her seatbelt, and pulled her out before arresting her. pic.twitter.com/Y9bDF1xfKW — amanda moore 🐢 (@noturtlesoup17) January 13, 2026

Another commenter on social media wrote, “THIS is why Renee Good tried to drive away,” as footage of the earlier Minneapolis encounter circulated online. Following the release of the video showing a woman being pulled from her vehicle by federal agents, protests erupted on the streets of Minneapolis and in other U.S. cities. Demonstrations have occurred in response to the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent on Jan. 7, drawing criticism of federal immigration enforcement tactics.

In a separate development, authorities reported that two individuals were arrested at a residence in connection with the unrest, and several others were detained by ICE agents amid protests that included the use of tear gas and other crowd-control measures outside residential areas. Officials described the situation as an escalation of tensions in the city following the earlier deadly encounter.

Tensions in Minneapolis have been high since federal agents fatally shot Good, a Minnesota resident and mother of three, during an immigration-related operation. Video posted by bystanders shows a tense confrontation in which officers approached her SUV and ultimately fired as she attempted to move the vehicle, though details of the encounter and whether the vehicle made contact with an agent are disputed by witnesses and officials.

The Department of Homeland Security has said Good was shot after federal enforcement encountered obstruction and that officers acted in self-defense, a characterization rejected by local leaders who have called for greater transparency in the investigation.

A day after the shooting, Rep. Ilhan Omar, along with Representatives Angie Craig and Kelly Moser, visited a Minnesota detention facility as part of routine engagement with community stakeholders amid the ongoing national debate over immigration enforcement.

Ilhan Omar just got denied entry to the Whipple ICE facility. Reason? BBB-funded building, not congress. Then she claims Minnesota is “not a partisan state.” Sure, Ilhan. Still waiting for the DOJ to indict her but not holding my breath. pic.twitter.com/2eqdq0enDU — Kim “Katie” USA (@KimKatieUSA) January 10, 2026

However, they were not allowed to complete the tour after Kristi Noem discreetly signed an order barring congressional visits to ICE facilities in the country without prior notice of a week.

As reported on Weekend Primetime by MS Now, Omar criticized Noem and the agency, calling the explanation the most dishonest claim she has heard from DHS.

Amid these continuing clashes, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announced Sunday that “hundreds more” officers would be sent to the Twin Cities in response to ongoing protests. Despite this escalation, Minnesota and Illinois have each filed lawsuits seeking court injunctions to halt immigration enforcement operations in their states.

In their lawsuits, the states argued that DHS and ICE agents have “terrorized” communities and violated constitutional rights. Allegations against the agencies include targeting people during green card interviews, attacking a child with pepper spray, and shooting a dog.

ICE just flat-out confessed: they’re coming for everyone—criminal record or not. If you think being a citizen will protect you, you’re delusional. Trump lied (shocker), and Congress funneled billions to fuel it. It’s fascism with a budget. #DemsUnited pic.twitter.com/RAVh985pEc — Jennifer Get In Good Trouble (@TheJenniWren) July 21, 2025

What began as an operation to remove illegal immigrants and criminals has allegedly become an attack on morality and life. Donald Trump recently issued an update claiming that residential construction jobs declined slightly in 2025.

He stated that MAGA-led states experienced job growth, while Democrat-led states lost manufacturing jobs. Trump’s post was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Patriot Traits, prompting a range of reactions from users. One comment stated, “We are no longer the UNITED STATES.”